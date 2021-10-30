On Air: This Just In
Shaheed helps Weber State pull away, beat Idaho State 40-17

The Associated Press
October 30, 2021 7:07 pm
POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Rashid Shaheed had a touchdown catch and returned a kickoff 98 yards for a score, and Weber State beat Idaho State 40-17 on Saturday.

Jayden Dawson’s pick-6 pulled Idaho State to 20-17 with 5:30 remaining in the third quarter before Shaheed scored on the ensuing kickoff. Kris Jackson ran into the end zone from the 1 and Winston Reid scored on a punt return for Weber State in the fourth.

Weber State (3-4, 2-2 Big Sky Conference), ranked 23rd in the FCS Coaches Poll, has won three of its last four that includes a 35-34 road victory against then-No. 2 Eastern Washington.

Shaheed finished with four receptions for 88 yards. Bronson Barron was 14-of-24 passing for 204 yards for the Wildcats. The pair connected for a 36-yard TD in the first quarter.

Hunter Hayes completed 10 of 15 passes for 121 yards and threw a touchdown pass for Idaho State (1-4, 1-6). Tanner Conner had seven catches for 110 yards.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

