On Air: Motley Fool Money
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Sharks lose 7 team members, head coach to COVID-19 protocol

The Associated Press
October 30, 2021 7:42 pm
< a min read
      

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Seven members of the Sharks and coach Bob Boughner were placed in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol on Saturday, delaying the start of San Jose’s game against the Winnipeg Jets.

Forwards Andrew Cogliano, Jonathan Dahlen and Matt Nieto, defensemen Erik Karlsson, Jake Middleton, Radim Simek and Marc-Edouard Vlasic, along with Boughner were sidelined.

The team did not confirm that any of the players or Boughner tested positive, just that they were placed in COVID-19 protocol.

The start of Saturday’s game was delayed 30 minutes.

        Insight by Bizagi: During this exclusive webinar, executives from the General Services Administration, Defense Logistics Agency and Bizagi will discuss how their agencies are achieving automation through fast and low-cost strategies.

Sharks center Logan Couture also missed the game due to feeling ill, but the Sharks’ captain was not placed in the league’s COVID-19 protocol, the team said.

Sharks assistant coach John MacLean assumed head coaching duties. Development coach Mike Ricci also joined the bench.

The Sharks called up five players for Saturday’s game from their AHL affiliate, the San Jose Barracuda: Forwards John Leonard and Nick Merkley and defensemen Jaycob Megna, Nicolas Meloche and Ryan Merkley (no relation to Nick Merkley).

Barracuda forward Noah Grego was also placed on the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|25 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
10|28 VetSecCon2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Health and Human Services leaders visit recovery center in Baltimore