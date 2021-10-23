Sharks stay perfect with 5-3 win over sluggish Maple Leafs

TORONTO (AP) — Logan Couture had two goals and an assist and Adin Hill made 30 saves in San Jose’s 5-3 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday night, keeping the Sharks perfect in the young season.

Timo Meier, Jonathan Dahlen and Erik Karlsson provided the rest of the offense for San Jose (4-0-0), which played for the third time in four nights, including a 2-1 victory Thursday over the Ottawa Senators.

Jason Spezza, Ondrej Kase and John Tavares scored for Toronto (2-2-1).

Michael Hutchinson stopped 26 shots for the Leafs, who have scored just 11 times in the first five games.

The Leafs’ Auston Matthews, who returned from offseason wrist surgery in Monday’s 2-1 overtime loss to the New York Rangers, is without a point through two outings.

STARS 3, KINGS 2, OT

DALLAS (AP) — Denis Gurianov scored on a rushing backhander with 45 seconds left in overtime, leading Dallas to a win in its home opener over Los Angeles.

Braden Holtby kept Dallas in the game by stopping 43 shots. Of the Stars’ three wins, two were in overtime and one in a shootout.

For the Kings, Anze Kopitar scored his sixth goal in the season’s first four games and Gabriel Valardi scored on a five-minute major penalty.

Valardi’s first goal of the season happened from the right circle with just under 3 minutes left in second period, and just after veteran Kings defenseman Drew Doughty was helped off the ice with a right-knee injury and didn’t return. Stars rookie defenseman Jani Hakanpaa was given the major for kneeing and a game misconduct.

Jonathan Quick made 19 saves for the Kings.

BRUINS 4, SABRES 1

BOSTON (AP) — Charlie Coyle had a goal and and two assists and Linus Ullmark made 35 saves against his former team as Boston beat Buffalo.

Taylor Hall added a goal and an assist and Brad Marchand tallied two assists to help the Bruins salvage a split on its first road trip of the season. David Pastrnak and Thomas Nosek also scored for Boston.

The Sabres got a goal from Victor Oloffson in their first loss of the four-game homestand to start the season. Craig Anderson stopped 22 shots.

