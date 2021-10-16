Sociedad takes Liga lead after edging Mallorca in 90th

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Real Sociedad took the lead of the Spanish league on Saturday after substitute Julen Lobete scored a 90th-minute winner to edge Mallorca 1-0 in a match in which the Basque side played the entire half with 10 men.

Lobete went on in the 66th minute with his team struggling to generate chances. After receiving a through ball from fellow substitute Martín Zubimendi, the young striker cut back to his right foot and struck a powerful shot that goalkeeper Manolo Reina got a hand on but couldn’t keep out.

Sociedad lost left back Aihen Muñoz to a second yellow card in the final seconds of the first half.

The clutch win moved Sociedad three points clear of Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid, who had their games this weekend postponed to give more rest time to players returning from international duty in South America.

Sociedad has lost only once this season when it fell to Barcelona in their opener in August.

With regional health authorities allowing the 40,000-seat Anoeta Stadium at full capacity again for the first time since the start of the pandemic, Sociedad chose the night to present to its fans the Copa del Rey it won last April. That victory over fierce regional rival Athletic Bilbao ended Sociedad’s 33-year wait for a title.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.