On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Sociedad takes Liga lead after edging Mallorca in 90th

JOSEPH WILSON
October 16, 2021 5:15 pm
1 min read
      

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Real Sociedad took the lead of the Spanish league on Saturday after substitute Julen Lobete scored a 90th-minute winner to edge Mallorca 1-0 in a match in which the Basque side played the entire half with 10 men.

Lobete went on in the 66th minute with his team struggling to generate chances. After receiving a through ball from fellow substitute Martín Zubimendi, the young striker cut back to his right foot and struck a powerful shot that goalkeeper Manolo Reina got a hand on but couldn’t keep out.

Sociedad lost left back Aihen Muñoz to a second yellow card in the final seconds of the first half.

The clutch win moved Sociedad three points clear of Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid, who had their games this weekend postponed to give more rest time to players returning from international duty in South America.

        Insight by Galvanize: During this webinar Marianne Roth, the chief risk officer of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, will provide a deep dive into enterprise risk management at CFPB. Additionally, Dan Zitting, the CEO of Galvanize, will discuss how making better use of data and technology can help federal agencies more rapidly allow decision makers address and mitigate risks.

Sociedad has lost only once this season when it fell to Barcelona in their opener in August.

With regional health authorities allowing the 40,000-seat Anoeta Stadium at full capacity again for the first time since the start of the pandemic, Sociedad chose the night to present to its fans the Copa del Rey it won last April. That victory over fierce regional rival Athletic Bilbao ended Sociedad’s 33-year wait for a title.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|16 246 U.S. NAVY Birthday Ball
10|17 HLTH Boston 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Construction work continues in the Cannon House Office Building's east wing