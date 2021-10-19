On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
South Carolina's Luke Doty needs surgery, out for the season

The Associated Press
October 19, 2021 4:18 pm
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina starting quarterback Luke Doty needs surgery on his injured foot and will miss the rest of the season.

Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer said Tuesday Doty would have the operation later this week and would not return until spring practice.

Beamer said former graduate assistant coach Zeb Noland would start for South Carolina (4-3, 1-3 Southeastern Conference) this week at No. 17 Texas A&M (5-2, 2-2) on Saturday night.

Doty is a 6-foot-1, 210-pound sophomore who missed the first two games this season due to the injury when someone stepped on his foot at practice in August.

Doty came in for an injured Noland at No. 1 Georgia in week three, then started the next four games. With South Carolina trailing 20-14, Noland subbed in for Doty on the final drive and led a 75-yard touchdown drive in the Gamecocks 21-20 victory Saturday night.

Beamer said Doty was in good spirits following the decision, attending practice on Sunday and taking part in offensive meetings Tuesday.

“Don’t think it’s anything that’s going to affect him long term.” Beamer said.

Doty has completed 86 of 143 passes for 975 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions.

