SPHL Glance

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Birmingham 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Evansville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Fayetteville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Huntsville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Knoxville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Macon 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Pensacola 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Peoria 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Quad City 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Roanoke 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Vermilion County 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Macon at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Birmingham at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Peoria at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.

Evansville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Peoria at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.

Birmingham at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Evansville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

