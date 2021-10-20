SPHL Glance

All Times EDT
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Evansville
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|8
|5
|Fayetteville
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|1
|Huntsville
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|4
|Knoxville
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|1
|Pensacola
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2
|Quad City
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|5
|8
|Birmingham
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|6
|10
|Peoria
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vermilion County
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Macon
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Roanoke
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Fayetteville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Knoxville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Quad City at Evansville, 8 p.m.
Huntsville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Macon at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Birmingham at Evansville, 8 p.m.
Huntsville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Vermilion County at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
Macon at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
