SPHL Glance

The Associated Press
October 22, 2021 10:09 am
All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Huntsville 2 2 0 0 0 4 11 7
Evansville 2 2 0 0 0 4 8 5
Pensacola 2 1 0 1 0 3 6 6
Fayetteville 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 1
Knoxville 1 1 0 0 0 2 3 1
Quad City 2 0 1 0 1 1 5 8
Birmingham 2 0 1 1 0 1 6 10
Peoria 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Vermilion County 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Macon 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 3
Roanoke 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 4

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Huntsville 4, Pensacola 3

Fayetteville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Knoxville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Quad City at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Macon at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Birmingham at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Huntsville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Vermilion County at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Macon at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

