Sports News

SPHL Glance

The Associated Press
October 25, 2021 10:09 am
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Huntsville 3 3 0 0 0 6 15 10
Evansville 4 3 1 0 0 6 13 14
Quad City 4 2 1 0 1 5 14 11
Peoria 2 2 0 0 0 4 9 2
Fayetteville 2 2 0 0 0 4 6 1
Knoxville 2 2 0 0 0 4 6 3
Pensacola 3 1 1 1 0 3 9 10
Birmingham 4 0 1 3 0 3 11 17
Vermilion County 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 3
Roanoke 2 0 2 0 0 0 1 6
Macon 3 0 3 0 0 0 3 12

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Vermilion County at Evansville, 11 a.m.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Sports News

