Sports News

SPHL Glance

The Associated Press
October 27, 2021 10:09 am
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Huntsville 3 3 0 0 0 6 15 10
Evansville 4 3 1 0 0 6 13 14
Quad City 4 2 1 0 1 5 14 11
Peoria 2 2 0 0 0 4 9 2
Fayetteville 2 2 0 0 0 4 6 1
Knoxville 2 2 0 0 0 4 6 3
Pensacola 3 1 1 1 0 3 9 10
Birmingham 4 0 1 3 0 3 11 17
Vermilion County 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 3
Roanoke 2 0 2 0 0 0 1 6
Macon 3 0 3 0 0 0 3 12

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Vermilion County at Evansville, 11 a.m.

Fayetteville at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Pensacola at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Roanoke at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Vermilion County at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Macon at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Vermilion County at Quad City, 7:10 p.m.

Roanoke at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Pensacola at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Peoria at Evansville, 8 p.m.

