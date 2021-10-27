SPHL Glance

All Times EDT
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Huntsville
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|15
|10
|Evansville
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|6
|13
|14
|Quad City
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|5
|14
|11
|Peoria
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|9
|2
|Fayetteville
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|6
|1
|Knoxville
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|6
|3
|Pensacola
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|9
|10
|Birmingham
|4
|0
|1
|3
|0
|3
|11
|17
|Vermilion County
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Roanoke
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|Macon
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|12
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Vermilion County at Evansville, 11 a.m.
Fayetteville at Macon, 7:30 p.m.
Pensacola at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Roanoke at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Vermilion County at Evansville, 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Macon at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.
Vermilion County at Quad City, 7:10 p.m.
Roanoke at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.
Pensacola at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Peoria at Evansville, 8 p.m.
