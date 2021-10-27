SPHL Glance

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 3 3 0 0 0 6 15 10 Evansville 4 3 1 0 0 6 13 14 Quad City 4 2 1 0 1 5 14 11 Peoria 2 2 0 0 0 4 9 2 Fayetteville 2 2 0 0 0 4 6 1 Knoxville 2 2 0 0 0 4 6 3 Pensacola 3 1 1 1 0 3 9 10 Birmingham 4 0 1 3 0 3 11 17 Vermilion County 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 3 Roanoke 2 0 2 0 0 0 1 6 Macon 3 0 3 0 0 0 3 12

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Vermilion County at Evansville, 11 a.m.

Fayetteville at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Pensacola at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Roanoke at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Vermilion County at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Macon at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Vermilion County at Quad City, 7:10 p.m.

Roanoke at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Pensacola at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Peoria at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.