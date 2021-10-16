On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press
October 16, 2021 5:30 pm
< a min read
      
MLB
Sunday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
L.A. Dodgers OFF at ATLANTA OFF
NFL
Sunday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Miami 3 3 (47) at JACKSONVILLE
Kansas City (54) at WASHINGTON
LA Rams 10½ 8 (48½) at NY GIANTS
at INDIANAPOLIS 10 (43½) Houston
Cincinnati (46½) at DETROIT
Green Bay 6 (44) at CHICAGO
at BALTIMORE (51) LA Chargers
at CAROLINA 1 (45½) Minnesota
at CLEVELAND 3 (48½) Arizona
at DENVER 3 4 (43½) Las Vegas
Dallas 3 (50½) at NEW ENGLAND
at PITTSBURGH 5 (42½) Seattle
Monday
Buffalo (53½) at TENNESSEE
NHL
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Dallas -139 at OTTAWA +115

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|16 246 U.S. NAVY Birthday Ball
10|17 HLTH Boston 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Construction work continues in the Cannon House Office Building's east wing