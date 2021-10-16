MLB Sunday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE L.A. Dodgers OFF at ATLANTA OFF NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Miami 3 3 (47) at JACKSONVILLE Kansas City 6½ 6½ (54) at WASHINGTON LA Rams 10½ 8 (48½) at NY GIANTS at INDIANAPOLIS 9½ 10 (43½) Houston Cincinnati 3½ 3½ (46½) at DETROIT Green Bay 4½ 6 (44) at CHICAGO at BALTIMORE 3½ 2½ (51) LA Chargers at CAROLINA 1 2½ (45½) Minnesota at CLEVELAND 3 3½ (48½) Arizona at DENVER 3 4 (43½) Las Vegas Dallas 3 3½ (50½) at NEW ENGLAND at PITTSBURGH 3½ 5 (42½) Seattle Monday Buffalo 4½ 5½ (53½) at TENNESSEE NHL Sunday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Dallas -139 at OTTAWA +115

