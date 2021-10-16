|MLB
|Sunday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|L.A. Dodgers
|OFF
|at
|ATLANTA
|OFF
|NFL
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Miami
|3
|3
|(47)
|at
|JACKSONVILLE
|Kansas City
|6½
|6½
|(54)
|at
|WASHINGTON
|LA Rams
|10½
|8
|(48½)
|at
|NY
|GIANTS
|at INDIANAPOLIS
|9½
|10
|(43½)
|Houston
|Cincinnati
|3½
|3½
|(46½)
|at
|DETROIT
|Green Bay
|4½
|6
|(44)
|at
|CHICAGO
|at BALTIMORE
|3½
|2½
|(51)
|LA
|Chargers
|at CAROLINA
|1
|2½
|(45½)
|Minnesota
|at CLEVELAND
|3
|3½
|(48½)
|Arizona
|at DENVER
|3
|4
|(43½)
|Las
|Vegas
|Dallas
|3
|3½
|(50½)
|at
|NEW
|ENGLAND
|at PITTSBURGH
|3½
|5
|(42½)
|Seattle
|Monday
|Buffalo
|4½
|5½
|(53½)
|at
|TENNESSEE
|NHL
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Dallas
|-139
|at
|OTTAWA
|+115
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
