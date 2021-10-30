|MLB
|World Series
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at ATLANTA
|OFF
|Houston
|OFF
|NBA
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at DALLAS
|4½
|(OFF)
|Sacramento
|at CHARLOTTE
|E
|(OFF)
|Portland
|at MILWAUKEE
|1
|(224½)
|Utah
|at BROOKLYN
|12½
|(216)
|Detroit
|at LA LAKERS
|12
|(223½)
|Houston
|NFL
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Cincinnati
|8½
|11
|(42½)
|at
|NY
|JETS
|at INDIANAPOLIS
|1½
|2½
|(51)
|Tennessee
|LA Rams
|15
|16
|(46½)
|at
|HOUSTON
|at CLEVELAND
|3
|4
|(43)
|Pittsburgh
|Philadelphia
|3
|3½
|(48)
|at
|DETROIT
|San Francisco
|3½
|4
|(39½)
|at
|CHICAGO
|at ATLANTA
|2½
|3
|(46½)
|Carolina
|at BUFFALO
|13
|14
|(48½)
|Miami
|at LA CHARGERS
|5½
|4½
|(49½)
|New
|England
|at SEATTLE
|3½
|3½
|(44½)
|Jacksonville
|at DENVER
|3½
|3
|(44½)
|Washington
|Tampa Bay
|4½
|4½
|(48½)
|at
|NEW
|ORLEANS
|at MINNESOTA
|+1
|3
|(51½)
|Dallas
|Monday
|at KANSAS CITY
|9½
|10
|(52)
|NY
|Giants
|NHL
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CAROLINA
|-313
|Arizona
|+246
|Montreal
|-122
|at
|ANAHEIM
|+102
|at LOS ANGELES
|-134
|Buffalo
|+113
|at NEW JERSEY
|-118
|Columbus
|-103
|NY Rangers
|-111
|at
|SEATTLE
|-109
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments