Sports News

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press
October 30, 2021 5:30 pm
< a min read
      
MLB
World Series
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at ATLANTA OFF Houston OFF
NBA
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at DALLAS (OFF) Sacramento
at CHARLOTTE E (OFF) Portland
at MILWAUKEE 1 (224½) Utah
at BROOKLYN 12½ (216) Detroit
at LA LAKERS 12 (223½) Houston
NFL
Sunday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Cincinnati 11 (42½) at NY JETS
at INDIANAPOLIS (51) Tennessee
LA Rams 15 16 (46½) at HOUSTON
at CLEVELAND 3 4 (43) Pittsburgh
Philadelphia 3 (48) at DETROIT
San Francisco 4 (39½) at CHICAGO
at ATLANTA 3 (46½) Carolina
at BUFFALO 13 14 (48½) Miami
at LA CHARGERS (49½) New England
at SEATTLE (44½) Jacksonville
at DENVER 3 (44½) Washington
Tampa Bay (48½) at NEW ORLEANS
at MINNESOTA +1 3 (51½) Dallas
Monday
at KANSAS CITY 10 (52) NY Giants
NHL
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CAROLINA -313 Arizona +246
Montreal -122 at ANAHEIM +102
at LOS ANGELES -134 Buffalo +113
at NEW JERSEY -118 Columbus -103
NY Rangers -111 at SEATTLE -109

