Sports on TV

|Monday, October 11
|CYCLING
|12 p.m.
NBCSN — UCI: The Giro Di Lombardia (Taped)
NBCSN – The Boston Marathon
FS1 — A.L. Division Series: TBD
TBS — N.L. Division Series: TBD
TBS — N.L. Division Series: TBD
FS1 — A.L. Division Series: TBD
ESPN2 — Preseason: Brooklyn at Philadelphia
ESPN — Indianapolis at Baltimore —
|Tuesday, October 12
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Appalachian St. at Louisiana-Lafayette
TBS — N.L. Division Series: TBD
|NBA BASKETBALL
|10:30 p.m.
TNT — Preseason: Golden State at LA Lakers
ESPN — Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay
ESPN — Seattle at Vegas
ESPN2 — UEFA World Cup Qualifying: Denmark vs. Austria —
|Wednesday, October 13
|COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
|7 p.m.
ESPNU — Indiana at Penn St.
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
|9 p.m.
ESPNU — Indiana at Nebraska
NBCSN — UCI: The Tour Of Croatia
NBCSN — Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series
ESPN — Preseason: Dallas at Charlotte
TNT — NY Rangers at Washington
TNT — Chicago at Colorado
ESPN2 — CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying: U.S. vs. Costa Rica, Columbus, Ohio
ESPN — Finals: TBD, Game 2 —
|Thursday, October 14
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Navy at Memphis
ESPNU — Georgia Southern at South Alabama
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
|10:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Washington at Oregon
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Andalucía Masters, First Round, Valderrama Golf Club, Sotogrande, Spain
GOLF — PGA Tour: The CJ CUP, First Round, The Summit Club, Las Vegas
|HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
|7 p.m.
NBCSN — TBA
ESPN2 — Collins Hill at North Gwinnett
FOX — Tampa Bay at Philadelphia
NFLN — Tampa Bay at Philadelphia —
|Friday, October 15
|AUTO RACING
|7 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying
|COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
|4 p.m.
ESPNU — Cornell at Princeton
ESPN — Clemson at Syracuse
ESPNU — Montana St. at Weber St.
ESPN — California at Oregon
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
|6 p.m.
ESPNU — Kansas at Baylor
ESPNU — West Virginia at Kansas St.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Andalucía Masters, Second Round, Valderrama Golf Club, Sotogrande, Spain
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, First Round, Prestonwood Country Club, Cary, N.C.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The CJ CUP, Second Round, The Summit Club, Las Vegas
ESPN2 — Preseason: Boston at Miami
ESPN2 — Finals: TBD, Game 3 —
|Saturday, October 16
|AUTO RACING
|3 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Andy<s Frozen Custard 335, Playoffs Round of 8, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas
ABC — TBA
CBS — TBA
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — TBA
FOX — TBA
FS1 — TBA
ABC — TBA
CBS — TBA
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — TBA
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — TBA
ABC — TBA
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Andalucía Masters, Third Round, Valderrama Golf Club, Sotogrande, Spain
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, Second Round, Prestonwood Country Club, Cary, N.C.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The CJ CUP, Third Round, The Summit Club, Las Vegas
NBCSN — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Aston Villa
USA — Premier League: Manchester United at Leicester City
NBC — Premier League: Chelsea at Brentford —
|Sunday, October 17
|NFL FOOTBALL
|9:30 a.m.
CBS — Miami vs. Jacksonville, London
CBS — Regional Coverage: Houston at Indianapolis, Kansas City at Washington, LA Chargers at Baltimore
FOX — Regional Coverage: Green Bay at Chicago, Cincinnati at Detroit, LA Rams at NY Giants, Minnesota at Carolina
FOX — Arizona at Cleveland
CBS — Regional Coverage: Las Vegas at Denver, Dallas at New England
NBC — Seattle at Pittsburgh —
