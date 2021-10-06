Sports on TV

On Air: On DoD with Jared Serbu
October 6, 2021 11:00 am
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, October 11
CYCLING
12 p.m.

NBCSN — UCI: The Giro Di Lombardia (Taped)

MARATHON
7:30 a.m.

NBCSN – The Boston Marathon

MLB BASEBALL
3 p.m.

FS1 — A.L. Division Series: TBD

4:30 p.m.

TBS — N.L. Division Series: TBD

8:30 p.m.

TBS — N.L. Division Series: TBD

9 p.m.

FS1 — A.L. Division Series: TBD

NBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Preseason: Brooklyn at Philadelphia

NFL FOOTBALL
8:15 p.m.

ESPN — Indianapolis at Baltimore —

Tuesday, October 12
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Appalachian St. at Louisiana-Lafayette

MLB BASEBALL
8 p.m.

TBS — N.L. Division Series: TBD

NBA BASKETBALL
10:30 p.m.

TNT — Preseason: Golden State at LA Lakers

NHL HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay

10:15 p.m.

ESPN — Seattle at Vegas

SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — UEFA World Cup Qualifying: Denmark vs. Austria —

Wednesday, October 13
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.

ESPNU — Indiana at Penn St.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
9 p.m.

ESPNU — Indiana at Nebraska

CYCLING
1 p.m.

NBCSN — UCI: The Tour Of Croatia

HORSE RACING
4 p.m.

NBCSN — Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series

NBA BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.

ESPN — Preseason: Dallas at Charlotte

NHL HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.

TNT — NY Rangers at Washington

10 p.m.

TNT — Chicago at Colorado

SOCCER (MEN’S)
6:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying: U.S. vs. Costa Rica, Columbus, Ohio

WNBA BASKETBALL
9 p.m.

ESPN — Finals: TBD, Game 2 —

Thursday, October 14
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Navy at Memphis

ESPNU — Georgia Southern at South Alabama

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
10:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Washington at Oregon

GOLF
8 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Andalucía Masters, First Round, Valderrama Golf Club, Sotogrande, Spain

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The CJ CUP, First Round, The Summit Club, Las Vegas

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.

NBCSN — TBA

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Collins Hill at North Gwinnett

NFL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.

FOX — Tampa Bay at Philadelphia

NFLN — Tampa Bay at Philadelphia —

Friday, October 15
AUTO RACING
7 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
4 p.m.

ESPNU — Cornell at Princeton

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.

ESPN — Clemson at Syracuse

10 p.m.

ESPNU — Montana St. at Weber St.

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — California at Oregon

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.

ESPNU — Kansas at Baylor

8 p.m.

ESPNU — West Virginia at Kansas St.

GOLF
8 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Andalucía Masters, Second Round, Valderrama Golf Club, Sotogrande, Spain

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, First Round, Prestonwood Country Club, Cary, N.C.

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The CJ CUP, Second Round, The Summit Club, Las Vegas

NBA BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Preseason: Boston at Miami

WNBA BASKETBALL
9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Finals: TBD, Game 3 —

Saturday, October 16
AUTO RACING
3 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Andy<s Frozen Custard 335, Playoffs Round of 8, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.

ABC — TBA

CBS — TBA

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

FOX — TBA

FS1 — TBA

3:30 p.m.

ABC — TBA

CBS — TBA

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

7 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

7:30 p.m.

ABC — TBA

GOLF
7 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Andalucía Masters, Third Round, Valderrama Golf Club, Sotogrande, Spain

2:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, Second Round, Prestonwood Country Club, Cary, N.C.

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The CJ CUP, Third Round, The Summit Club, Las Vegas

SOCCER (MEN’S)
10 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Aston Villa

USA — Premier League: Manchester United at Leicester City

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Chelsea at Brentford —

Sunday, October 17
NFL FOOTBALL
9:30 a.m.

CBS — Miami vs. Jacksonville, London

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Houston at Indianapolis, Kansas City at Washington, LA Chargers at Baltimore

FOX — Regional Coverage: Green Bay at Chicago, Cincinnati at Detroit, LA Rams at NY Giants, Minnesota at Carolina

4:05 p.m.

FOX — Arizona at Cleveland

4:25 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Las Vegas at Denver, Dallas at New England

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Seattle at Pittsburgh —

