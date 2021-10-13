Sports on TV

Adv16 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts COLLEGE GOLF 3 p.m.

GOLF — The Jackson T. Stephens Cup: First Round, Alotian Club in Roland, Ark.

Monday, October 18 8:15 p.m.

ESPN — Buffalo at Tennessee —

Tuesday, October 19 COLLEGE GOLF 3 p.m.

GOLF — The Jackson T. Stephens Cup: Second Round, Alotian Club in Roland, Ark.

MLB BASEBALL 4:30 p.m.

TBS — N.L. Championship Series: TBD, Game 3

NBA BASKETBALL 7:30 p.m.

TNT — Brooklyn at Milwaukee

10 p.m.

TNT — Golden State at LA Lakers

NHL HOCKEY 8 p.m.

ESPN — NY Islanders at Chicago

WNBA BASKETBALL 9 p.m.

ESPN2 — WNBA Finals: Chicago at Phoenix, Game 5 (If Necessary) —

Wednesday, October 20 COLLEGE FOOTBALL 7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Coastal Carolina at Appalachian St.

COLLEGE GOLF 3 p.m.

GOLF — The Jackson T. Stephens Cup: Final Round, Alotian Club in Roland, Ark.

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S) 6 p.m.

ESPNU — Ohio St. at Wisconsin

10 p.m.

ESPNU — Pepperdine at Santa Clara

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S) 8 p.m.

ESPNU — Florida at Alabama

GOLF 11:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zozo Championship, First Round, Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club, Chiba, Japan

MLB BASEBALL 8 p.m.

TBS — N.L. Championship Series: TBD, Game 4

NBA BASKETBALL 7:45 p.m.

ESPN — Boston at New York

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — Denver at Phoenix

NHL HOCKEY 7:30 p.m.

TNT — Boston at Philadelphia

10 p.m.

TNT — St. Louis at Vegas

SOCCER (MEN’S) 10 p.m.

FS1 — Liga MX: Guadalajara at Tijuana —

Thursday, October 21 COLLEGE FOOTBALL 7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Tulane at SMU

ESPNU — Louisiana-Lafayette at Arkansas St.

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S) 5 p.m.

ESPNU — Florida at Georgia

7 p.m.

FS1 — Penn St. at Michigan

GOLF 7:30 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Mallorca Golf Open, First Round, Golf Santa Ponsa, Balearic Islands, Spain

2 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The BMW Ladies Championship, First Round, LPGA International Busan, Busan, South Korea

11:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zozo Championship, Second Round, Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club, Chiba, Japan

NBA BASKETBALL 7:30 p.m.

TNT — Dallas at Atlanta

10 p.m.

TNT — LA Clippers at Golden State

NFL FOOTBALL 8 p.m.

FOX — Denver at Cleveland

NFLN — Denver at Cleveland

SOCCER (WOMEN’S) 8 p.m.

ESPN2 — International Friendly: U.S. vs. South Korea —

Friday, October 22 AUTO RACING 12:25 p.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice ‥1, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas

3:55 p.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice ‥2, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 6 p.m.

ESPNU — Columbia at Dartmouth

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Memphis at UCF

10:15 p.m.

ESPN2 — Washington at Arizona

FIGURE SKATING 9 p.m.

NBCSN — ISU: Grand Prix

GOLF 7:30 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Mallorca Golf Open, Second Round, Golf Santa Ponsa, Balearic Islands, Spain

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, First Round, James River Course, Richmond, Va.

6:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The BMW Ladies Championship, Second Round, LPGA International Busan, Busan, South Korea (Taped)

11:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zozo Championship, Third Round, Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club, Chiba, Japan

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL 9 p.m.

ESPNU — Berkeley Prep at Newman

NBA BASKETBALL 7:45 p.m.

ESPN — Brooklyn at Philadelphia

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — Phoenix at LA Lakers

SOCCER (MEN’S) 3 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Aton Villa at Arsenal —

Saturday, October 23 AUTO RACING 3 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Kansas Lottery 300, Playoffs Round of 8, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 12 p.m.

ABC — TBA

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

FOX — TBA

FS1 — TBA

3:30 p.m.

ABC — TBA

CBS — TBA

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

FOX — TBA

FS1 — TBA

7 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

7:30 p.m.

ABC — TBA

NBC — Southern Cal at Notre Dame

8 p.m.

FS1 — TBA

10:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

FISHING 8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Opens

GOLF 7:30 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Mallorca Golf Open, Third Round, Golf Santa Ponsa, Balearic Islands, Spain

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, Second Round, James River Course, Richmond, Va.

6:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The BMW Ladies Championship, Third Round, LPGA International Busan, Busan, South Korea

11:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zozo Championship, Final Round, Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club, Chiba, Japan

RUGBY 1 a.m. (Sunday)

NBCSN — Premiership: London at Exeter

SOCCER (MEN’S) 7:30 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: TBA

7:55 a.m.

NBCSN — La Liga: Mallorca at Valencia

10 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: TBA

USA — Premier League: Watford at Everton

12:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester City at Brighton & Hove Albion —

Sunday, October 24 AUTO RACING 1:30 p.m.

ABC — Formula 1: The United States Grand Prix, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas

3 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: The Hollywood Casino 400, Playoffs Round of 8, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S) 1 p.m.

ESPNU — Alabama at South Carolina

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S) 3 p.m.

ESPNU — Tennessee at LSU

5 p.m.

ESPNU — Ohio St. at Minnesota

GOLF 7 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Mallorca Golf Open, Final Round, Golf Santa Ponsa, Balearic Islands, Spain

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, Final Round, James River Course, Richmond, Va.

5:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The BMW Ladies Championship, Final Round, LPGA International Busan, Busan, South Korea

HORSE RACING 2 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NFL FOOTBALL 1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Kansas City at Tennessee, NY Jets at New England, Cincinnati at Baltimore

FOX — Regional Coverage: Washington at Green Bay, Atlanta at Miami, Carolina at NY Giants

4:05 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at Las Vegas, Detroit at LA Rams

4:25 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Houston at Arizona, Chicago at Tampa Bay

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Indianapolis at San Francisco

SOCCER (MEN’S) 9 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Tottenham at West Ham United

11:30 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Liverpool at Manchester United

5 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: Houston at Austin FC

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: New England at Orlando City SC —

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.