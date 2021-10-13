Sports on TV

|Adv16
|COLLEGE GOLF
|3 p.m.
GOLF — The Jackson T. Stephens Cup: First Round, Alotian Club in Roland, Ark.
|Monday, October 18
|8:15 p.m.
ESPN — Buffalo at Tennessee —
|Tuesday, October 19
|COLLEGE GOLF
|3 p.m.
GOLF — The Jackson T. Stephens Cup: Second Round, Alotian Club in Roland, Ark.
TBS — N.L. Championship Series: TBD, Game 3
TNT — Brooklyn at Milwaukee
TNT — Golden State at LA Lakers
ESPN — NY Islanders at Chicago
ESPN2 — WNBA Finals: Chicago at Phoenix, Game 5 (If Necessary) —
|Wednesday, October 20
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Coastal Carolina at Appalachian St.
GOLF — The Jackson T. Stephens Cup: Final Round, Alotian Club in Roland, Ark.
|COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
|6 p.m.
ESPNU — Ohio St. at Wisconsin
ESPNU — Pepperdine at Santa Clara
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
|8 p.m.
ESPNU — Florida at Alabama
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zozo Championship, First Round, Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club, Chiba, Japan
TBS — N.L. Championship Series: TBD, Game 4
ESPN — Boston at New York
ESPN — Denver at Phoenix
TNT — Boston at Philadelphia
TNT — St. Louis at Vegas
FS1 — Liga MX: Guadalajara at Tijuana —
|Thursday, October 21
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Tulane at SMU
ESPNU — Louisiana-Lafayette at Arkansas St.
|COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
|5 p.m.
ESPNU — Florida at Georgia
FS1 — Penn St. at Michigan
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Mallorca Golf Open, First Round, Golf Santa Ponsa, Balearic Islands, Spain
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The BMW Ladies Championship, First Round, LPGA International Busan, Busan, South Korea
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zozo Championship, Second Round, Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club, Chiba, Japan
TNT — Dallas at Atlanta
TNT — LA Clippers at Golden State
FOX — Denver at Cleveland
NFLN — Denver at Cleveland
ESPN2 — International Friendly: U.S. vs. South Korea —
|Friday, October 22
|AUTO RACING
|12:25 p.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice ‥1, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice ‥2, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas
ESPNU — Columbia at Dartmouth
ESPN2 — Memphis at UCF
ESPN2 — Washington at Arizona
NBCSN — ISU: Grand Prix
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Mallorca Golf Open, Second Round, Golf Santa Ponsa, Balearic Islands, Spain
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, First Round, James River Course, Richmond, Va.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The BMW Ladies Championship, Second Round, LPGA International Busan, Busan, South Korea (Taped)
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zozo Championship, Third Round, Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club, Chiba, Japan
|HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
|9 p.m.
ESPNU — Berkeley Prep at Newman
ESPN — Brooklyn at Philadelphia
ESPN — Phoenix at LA Lakers
NBCSN — Premier League: Aton Villa at Arsenal —
|Saturday, October 23
|AUTO RACING
|3 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Kansas Lottery 300, Playoffs Round of 8, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
ABC — TBA
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — TBA
FOX — TBA
FS1 — TBA
ABC — TBA
CBS — TBA
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — TBA
FOX — TBA
FS1 — TBA
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — TBA
ABC — TBA
NBC — Southern Cal at Notre Dame
FS1 — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
FS1 — Bassmaster Opens
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Mallorca Golf Open, Third Round, Golf Santa Ponsa, Balearic Islands, Spain
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, Second Round, James River Course, Richmond, Va.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The BMW Ladies Championship, Third Round, LPGA International Busan, Busan, South Korea
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zozo Championship, Final Round, Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club, Chiba, Japan
NBCSN — Premiership: London at Exeter
NBCSN — Premier League: TBA
NBCSN — La Liga: Mallorca at Valencia
NBCSN — Premier League: TBA
USA — Premier League: Watford at Everton
NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester City at Brighton & Hove Albion —
|Sunday, October 24
|AUTO RACING
|1:30 p.m.
ABC — Formula 1: The United States Grand Prix, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas
NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: The Hollywood Casino 400, Playoffs Round of 8, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
|COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
|1 p.m.
ESPNU — Alabama at South Carolina
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
|3 p.m.
ESPNU — Tennessee at LSU
ESPNU — Ohio St. at Minnesota
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Mallorca Golf Open, Final Round, Golf Santa Ponsa, Balearic Islands, Spain
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, Final Round, James River Course, Richmond, Va.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The BMW Ladies Championship, Final Round, LPGA International Busan, Busan, South Korea
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
CBS — Regional Coverage: Kansas City at Tennessee, NY Jets at New England, Cincinnati at Baltimore
FOX — Regional Coverage: Washington at Green Bay, Atlanta at Miami, Carolina at NY Giants
FOX — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at Las Vegas, Detroit at LA Rams
CBS — Regional Coverage: Houston at Arizona, Chicago at Tampa Bay
NBC — Indianapolis at San Francisco
NBCSN — Premier League: Tottenham at West Ham United
NBCSN — Premier League: Liverpool at Manchester United
ESPN — MLS: Houston at Austin FC
FS1 — MLS: New England at Orlando City SC —
