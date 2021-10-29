Sports on TV

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
The Associated Press
October 29, 2021 8:15 am
4 min read
      
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, November 1
HORSE RACING
10:30 p.m.

FS1 — The Melbourne Cup

NFL FOOTBALL
8:15 p.m.

ESPN — NY Giants at Kansas City

ESPN2 — NY Giants at Kansas City (MNF with Peyton and Eli)

SOCCER (MEN’S)
4 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Everton at Wolverhampton —

Tuesday, November 2
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

MLB BASEBALL
8 p.m.

FOX — World Series: Atlanta at Houston, Game 6 (If Necessary)

NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.

TNT — Miami at Dallas

10 p.m.

TNT — New Orleans at Phoenix —

Wednesday, November 3
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

MLB BASEBALL
8 p.m.

FOX — World Series: Atlanta at Houston, Game 7 (If Necessary)

NBA BASKETBALL
7:45 p.m.

ESPN — Atlanta at Brooklyn

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — Charlotte at Golden State

NHL HOCKEY
10 p.m.

TNT — St. Louis at Los Angeles

SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Atlanta United at NY Red Bulls

10:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — MLS: Portland at Real Salt Lake —

Thursday, November 4
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Georgia ST. at Louisiana-Lafayette

ESPN2 — Delaware St. at Morgan St.

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
7:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Holy Cross at Notre Dame

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.

ESPNU — Kansas at West Virginia

GOLF
8 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Portugal Masters, First Round, Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course, Vilamoura, Portugal

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The World Wide Technology Championship, First Round, El Camaleon Golf Club, Playa del Carmen, Mexico

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.

ESPNU — Frisco Liberty at Lovejoy

NFL FOOTBALL
8:20 p.m.

FOX — NY Jets at Indianapolis

NFLN — NY Jets at Indianapolis —

Friday, November 5
AUTO RACING
1:25 p.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice ‥1, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Mexico City

4 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.

4:55 p.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice ‥2, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Mexico City

5 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.

8 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Lucas Oil 150, Playoffs Championship 4, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Virginia Tech at Boston College

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — Utah at Stanford

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
9 p.m.

ESPNU — Texas at Baylor

GOLF
8 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Portugal Masters, Second Round, Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course, Vilamoura, Portugal

12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The TimberTech Championship, First Round, Broken Sound Club; (Old Course), Boca Raton, Fla.

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The World Wide Technology Championship, Second Round, El Camaleon Golf Club, Playa del Carmen, Mexico

NBA BASKETBALL
7:45 p.m.

ESPN — New York at Milwaukee

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — New Orleans at Golden State —

Saturday, November 6
AUTO RACING
8:30 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11:30 a.m.

CBS — Army at Air Force

12 p.m.

ABC — TBA

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

FOX — TBA

FS1 — TBA

3:30 p.m.

ABC — TBA

CBS — TBA

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

FS1 — TBA

NBC — Navy at Notre Dame

4 p.m.

FOX — TBA

7 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

FS1 — TBA

7:30 p.m.

ABC — TBA

8 p.m.

FOX — TBA

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

FS1 — TBA

GOLF
8 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Portugal Masters, Third Round, Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course, Vilamoura, Portugal

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The World Wide Technology Championship, Third Round, El Camaleon Golf Club, Playa del Carmen, Mexico

5:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The TimberTech Championship, Second Round, Broken Sound Club; (Old Course), Boca Raton, Fla. (Taped)

HORSE RACING
2:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Breeders’ Cup

SOCCER (MEN’S)
8:30 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester City at Manchester United

11 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: TBA

1:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Newcastle United at Brighton & Hove Albion —

Sunday, November 7
AUTO RACING
1 p.m.

NBC — FIM MotoGP: Round 17, Grande Prémio do Algarve, Portimão, Portugal

1:30 p.m.

ABC — Formula 1: The Mexico Grand Prix, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Mexico City

3 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The NASCAR Cup Series Championship, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
2 p.m.

ESPNU — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Championship

2:30 p.m.

FS1 — TBA

4:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Championship

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Mississippi at Tennessee

GOLF
8 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Portugal Masters, Final Round, Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course, Vilamoura, Portugal

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The World Wide Technology Championship, Final Round, El Camaleon Golf Club, Playa del Carmen, Mexico

7 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The TimberTech Championship, Final Round, Broken Sound Club; (Old Course), Boca Raton, Fla. (Taped)

HORSE RACING
4:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MARATHON
9:30 a.m.

ESPN2 — The New York City Marathon: From New York

NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at Cincinnati, Las Vegas at NY Giants, New England at Carolina, Buffalo at Jacksonville

FOX — Regional Coverage: Denver at Dallas, Houston at Miami, Atlanta at New Orleans, Minnesota at Baltimore

4:05 p.m.

CBS — LA Chargers at Philadelphia

4:25 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Green Bay at Kansas City, Arizona at San Francisco

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Tennessee at LA Rams

RUGBY
6 p.m.

NBCSN — Premiership: Harlequins at Wasps

SOCCER (MEN’S)
10 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Everton

12:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Liverpool at West Ham United

4 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: TBA

7 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: TBA —

