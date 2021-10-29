Sports on TV

|Adv30
|Monday, November 1
|HORSE RACING
|10:30 p.m.
FS1 — The Melbourne Cup
ESPN — NY Giants at Kansas City
ESPN2 — NY Giants at Kansas City (MNF with Peyton and Eli)
NBCSN — Premier League: Everton at Wolverhampton —
|Tuesday, November 2
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — TBA
FOX — World Series: Atlanta at Houston, Game 6 (If Necessary)
TNT — Miami at Dallas
TNT — New Orleans at Phoenix —
|Wednesday, November 3
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|7 p.m.
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — TBA
FOX — World Series: Atlanta at Houston, Game 7 (If Necessary)
ESPN — Atlanta at Brooklyn
ESPN — Charlotte at Golden State
TNT — St. Louis at Los Angeles
FS1 — MLS: Atlanta United at NY Red Bulls
ESPN2 — MLS: Portland at Real Salt Lake —
|Thursday, November 4
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Georgia ST. at Louisiana-Lafayette
ESPN2 — Delaware St. at Morgan St.
|COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
|7:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Holy Cross at Notre Dame
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
|6 p.m.
ESPNU — Kansas at West Virginia
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Portugal Masters, First Round, Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course, Vilamoura, Portugal
GOLF — PGA Tour: The World Wide Technology Championship, First Round, El Camaleon Golf Club, Playa del Carmen, Mexico
|HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
|8 p.m.
ESPNU — Frisco Liberty at Lovejoy
FOX — NY Jets at Indianapolis
NFLN — NY Jets at Indianapolis —
|Friday, November 5
|AUTO RACING
|1:25 p.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice ‥1, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Mexico City
NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice ‥2, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Mexico City
NBCSN — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Lucas Oil 150, Playoffs Championship 4, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Virginia Tech at Boston College
FS1 — Utah at Stanford
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
|9 p.m.
ESPNU — Texas at Baylor
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Portugal Masters, Second Round, Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course, Vilamoura, Portugal
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The TimberTech Championship, First Round, Broken Sound Club; (Old Course), Boca Raton, Fla.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The World Wide Technology Championship, Second Round, El Camaleon Golf Club, Playa del Carmen, Mexico
ESPN — New York at Milwaukee
ESPN — New Orleans at Golden State —
|Saturday, November 6
|AUTO RACING
|8:30 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|11:30 a.m.
CBS — Army at Air Force
ABC — TBA
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — TBA
FOX — TBA
FS1 — TBA
ABC — TBA
CBS — TBA
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — TBA
FS1 — TBA
NBC — Navy at Notre Dame
FOX — TBA
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — TBA
FS1 — TBA
ABC — TBA
FOX — TBA
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
FS1 — TBA
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Portugal Masters, Third Round, Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course, Vilamoura, Portugal
GOLF — PGA Tour: The World Wide Technology Championship, Third Round, El Camaleon Golf Club, Playa del Carmen, Mexico
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The TimberTech Championship, Second Round, Broken Sound Club; (Old Course), Boca Raton, Fla. (Taped)
NBCSN — Breeders’ Cup
NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester City at Manchester United
NBCSN — Premier League: TBA
NBC — Premier League: Newcastle United at Brighton & Hove Albion —
|Sunday, November 7
|AUTO RACING
|1 p.m.
NBC — FIM MotoGP: Round 17, Grande Prémio do Algarve, Portimão, Portugal
ABC — Formula 1: The Mexico Grand Prix, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Mexico City
NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The NASCAR Cup Series Championship, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.
|COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
|2 p.m.
ESPNU — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Championship
FS1 — TBA
ESPNU — Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Championship
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
|3 p.m.
ESPN2 — Mississippi at Tennessee
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Portugal Masters, Final Round, Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course, Vilamoura, Portugal
GOLF — PGA Tour: The World Wide Technology Championship, Final Round, El Camaleon Golf Club, Playa del Carmen, Mexico
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The TimberTech Championship, Final Round, Broken Sound Club; (Old Course), Boca Raton, Fla. (Taped)
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
ESPN2 — The New York City Marathon: From New York
CBS — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at Cincinnati, Las Vegas at NY Giants, New England at Carolina, Buffalo at Jacksonville
FOX — Regional Coverage: Denver at Dallas, Houston at Miami, Atlanta at New Orleans, Minnesota at Baltimore
CBS — LA Chargers at Philadelphia
FOX — Regional Coverage: Green Bay at Kansas City, Arizona at San Francisco
NBC — Tennessee at LA Rams
NBCSN — Premiership: Harlequins at Wasps
NBCSN — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Everton
NBCSN — Premier League: Liverpool at West Ham United
ESPN — MLS: TBA
FS1 — MLS: TBA —
