St. Francis (PA) runs away from Long Island in 55-10 win

The Associated Press
October 9, 2021 7:25 pm
LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Justin Sliwoski threw for three touchdowns and St. Francis (PA) used a 20-point second quarter to go on and beat Long Island 55-10 on Saturday.

Alex Schmoke started the second with a 23-yard field goal and ended it with a 35 yarder as time expired. In between, Marques DeShields smashed in from 1-yard and Kahtero Summers caught 1-yard pass from Silwoski for a 27-3 lead at the break.

Josh McGrigg started the second half with a 94-yard kickoff return and DeShields caught a 25-yard scoring pass from Silwoski near the end of the third and St. Francis (3-3, 2-0 Northeast Conference) led 41-3.

Shemar Paul scored on a 6-yard run for Long Island’s (0-4, 0-1) lone touchdown.

Since moving to the Division I level in 2019 the Sharks are 2-16.

