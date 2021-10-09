On Air: Motley Fool Money
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

St. Thomas fends off Valparaiso for homecoming victory

The Associated Press
October 9, 2021 9:14 pm
< a min read
      

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — St. Thomas built an early lead and held on to defeat Valparaiso 20-13 in the Tommies’ homecoming game on Saturday.

St. Thomas, in its first season at Division I, extended its on-campus regular-season winning streak to 29 games.

Cade Sexauer completed 11 of 21 passes for 98 yards for the Tommies (3-2, 2-1 Pioneer League). He added 46 rushing yards on 16 carries, with one touchdown. Tom Loeffler scored on short TD runs of two and six yards.

Valpo (1-5, 1-2) scored its only touchdown on a 35-yard pass from Ben Nimz to Braden Contreras that cut the St. Thomas lead to seven with under 6:30 remaining.

The Tommies intercepted Nimz on Valpo’s next possession then ran out the final 4:47 with 11 consecutive running plays, twice converting on third down and once on fourth.

—-

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|7 Women of Color STEM Digital Conference
10|10 `Smith vs Fowler` Full Fight Live...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Coast Guard, Marines, NATO convene for environmental panel