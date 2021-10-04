Trending:
Start of Raiders-Chargers game delayed by lightning

The Associated Press
October 4, 2021 8:57 pm
< a min read
      

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The kickoff of Monday night’s game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers was delayed 35 minutes because of lightning.

SoFi Stadium has a roof, but is classified as open-air due to the north side being open on the upper deck. Torrential rain hit the Los Angeles area nearly an hour before kickoff.

The stadium opened last year and will host this season’s Super Bowl.

___

