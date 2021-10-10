Sunday’s Transactions

|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Released DT Antwaun Woods. Promoted QB Brett Hundley to the active roster from the practice squad.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
BUFFALO SABRES — Loaned F Brandon Biro and D Casey Fitzgerald to Rochester (AHL). Placed F Axel Jonsson-Fjallby on waivers.
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Fined D Mark Friedman for spearing F Sean Kuraly during an Oct. 9 game at Columbus.
