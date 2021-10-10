On Air: Federal News Network program
Sunday’s Transactions

The Associated Press
October 10, 2021 2:55 pm
FOOTBALL
National Football League

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Released DT Antwaun Woods. Promoted QB Brett Hundley to the active roster from the practice squad.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Loaned F Brandon Biro and D Casey Fitzgerald to Rochester (AHL). Placed F Axel Jonsson-Fjallby on waivers.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Fined D Mark Friedman for spearing F Sean Kuraly during an Oct. 9 game at Columbus.

