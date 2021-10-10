Sunday’s Transactions

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

BROOKLYN NETS — Waived G Edmond Sumner.

DENVER NUGGETS — Waived F Matt Ryan.

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS — Waived G Langston Galloway.

FOOTBALL National Football League

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Released DT Antwaun Woods. Promoted QB Brett Hundley to the active roster from the practice squad.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Waived F Sam Carrick and D Jacob Larsson.

BUFFALO SABRES — Loaned F Brandon Biro and D Casey Fitzgerald to Rochester (AHL). Waived F Axel Jonsson-Fjallby on.

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Waived Ds Eric Gelinas, Maxime Lajoie, Fs Josh Leivo, Stefan Noesen and C.J. Smith.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Waived Gs Malcolm Subban and Collin Delia.

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Signed D Jack Johnson to a one-year contract. Waived D Jacob MacDonald.

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Waived Ds Mikko Lehtonen, Gabriel Carlsson and F Kevin Stenlund. Sent Fs Liam Foudy, Justin Danforth, D Gavin Bayreuther and G Daniil Tarasov to Cleveland (AHL).

DALLAS STARS — Assigned C Mavrik Bourque to Junior Club Shawinigan (QMJHL). Sent Ds Ryan Shea, Thomas Harley, Joseph Cecconi, Dawson Barteaux, Fs Riley Tufte, Tye Felhaber and Jordan Kawaguchi to Texas (AHL). Waived D Alexander Petrovic.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Sent G Calvin Pickard to Grand Rapids (AHL). Waived Fs Riley Barber and Taro Hirose.

EDMONTON OILERS — Waived D William Lagesson. Sent G Stuart Skinner to Bakersfield (AHL).

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Acquired D Olli Juolevi from Vancouver in exchange for F Juho Lammikko and D Noah Juulsen. Waived D Lucas Carlsson and G Christopher Gibson.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Waived F Austin Wagner and D Austin Strand.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Assigned F Egor Afanasyev and D Jeremy Davies to Milwaukee (AHL). Waived G Michael McCarron and F Andrew Agozzino.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned F Jesper Boqvist and G Akira Schmid to Utica (AHL). Signed F Jimmy Vesey to a one-year, one-way contract.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Released D Erik Gustafsson. Waived F Freddy Gauthier.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Signed F Mika Zibanejad to an eight-year contract extension.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Waived D Nick Seeler.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Fined D Mark Friedman for spearing F Sean Kuraly during an Oct. 9 game at Columbus.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Waived Ds Fredrik Claesson, Andrej Sustr and F Alex Barre-Boulet.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAS — Waived F Adam Brooks.

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Waived Fs Justin Bailey, Phillip Di Giuseppe, Ds Madison Bowey and Travis Hamonic.

VEGAS GOLDEN NIGHTS — Waived Fs Sven Baertschi, Patrick Brown and Gage Quinney.

WINNIPEG JETS — Waived D Nelson Nogier.

WASHINGTON CAPITOLS — Waived G Zach Fucale and F Garret Pilon.

COLLEGE

EAST TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY — Fired men’s soccer head coach David Casper. Named men’s soccer associate head coach Josh Scott acting head coach.

