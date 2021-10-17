Sunday’s Transactions

|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Requested waivers on F Javin DeLaurier and G Tremont Waters.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Placed DL Corey Peters on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Promoted DL Jonathan Ledbetter to the active roster from the practice squad.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
CALGARY FLAMES — Fined D Rasmus Andersson $5,000 for roughing an opponent during an Oct. 16th game at Edmonton.
