Sunday’s Transactions

October 17, 2021 7:00 pm
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Requested waivers on F Javin DeLaurier and G Tremont Waters.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Placed DL Corey Peters on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Promoted DL Jonathan Ledbetter to the active roster from the practice squad.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

CALGARY FLAMES — Fined D Rasmus Andersson $5,000 for roughing an opponent during an Oct. 16th game at Edmonton. Reactivated LW Blake Coleman from suspension.

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Called up RW Yegor Chinakhov from Cleveland (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Reactivated C Dylan Larkin from suspension.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Called up C Morgan Barron from Hartford (AHL).

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Sent D Pierre-Olivier Joseph to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).

