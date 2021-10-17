Sunday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball National League

NEW YORK METS — Announced INF Brandon Drury refused an outright assignment to Syracuse (Triple-A East) and elected free agency.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Requested waivers on F Javin DeLaurier and G Tremont Waters.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Placed DL Corey Peters on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Promoted DL Jonathan Ledbetter to the active roster from the practice squad.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Sent Gs Roman Durny, Lukas Dostai and D Greg Pateryn to San Diego (AHL). Called up D Simon Benoit from San Diego (AHL).

CALGARY FLAMES — Fined D Rasmus Andersson $5,000 for roughing an opponent during an Oct. 16th game at Edmonton. Reactivated LW Blake Coleman from suspension.

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Called up RW Yegor Chinakhov from Cleveland (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Reactivated C Dylan Larkin from suspension.

EDMONTON OILERS — Sent D William Lagesson to Bakersfield (AHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Sent C Cody Glass to Milwaukee (AHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Called up C Morgan Barron from Hartford (AHL).

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Sent D Pierre-Olivier Joseph to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Released G Alexander Bishop. Called up G Michael Hutchinson from Toronto (AHL).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.