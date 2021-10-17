Sunday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|National League
NEW YORK METS — Announced INF Brandon Drury refused an outright assignment to Syracuse (Triple-A East) and elected free agency.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Requested waivers on F Javin DeLaurier and G Tremont Waters.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Placed DL Corey Peters on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Promoted DL Jonathan Ledbetter to the active roster from the practice squad.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Sent Gs Roman Durny, Lukas Dostai and D Greg Pateryn to San Diego (AHL). Called up D Simon Benoit from San Diego (AHL).
CALGARY FLAMES — Fined D Rasmus Andersson $5,000 for roughing an opponent during an Oct. 16th game at Edmonton. Reactivated LW Blake Coleman from suspension.
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Called up RW Yegor Chinakhov from Cleveland (AHL).
DETROIT RED WINGS — Reactivated C Dylan Larkin from suspension.
EDMONTON OILERS — Sent D William Lagesson to Bakersfield (AHL).
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Sent C Cody Glass to Milwaukee (AHL).
NEW YORK RANGERS — Called up C Morgan Barron from Hartford (AHL).
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Sent D Pierre-Olivier Joseph to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Released G Alexander Bishop. Called up G Michael Hutchinson from Toronto (AHL).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments