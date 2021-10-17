Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Sunday’s Transactions

The Associated Press
October 17, 2021 10:30 pm
< a min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
National League

NEW YORK METS — Announced INF Brandon Drury refused an outright assignment to Syracuse (Triple-A East) and elected free agency.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Requested waivers on F Javin DeLaurier and G Tremont Waters.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Placed DL Corey Peters on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Promoted DL Jonathan Ledbetter to the active roster from the practice squad.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Sent Gs Roman Durny, Lukas Dostai and D Greg Pateryn to San Diego (AHL). Called up D Simon Benoit from San Diego (AHL).

        Insight by Citrix: During this webinar executives from the Department of the Navy, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Census Bureau and Citrix Systems will discuss how federal leaders can use their experience over the last 20 months to continue to reduce costs and complexities and move further into the cloud and other modern approaches to technology.

CALGARY FLAMES — Fined D Rasmus Andersson $5,000 for roughing an opponent during an Oct. 16th game at Edmonton. Reactivated LW Blake Coleman from suspension.

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Called up RW Yegor Chinakhov from Cleveland (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Reactivated C Dylan Larkin from suspension.

EDMONTON OILERS — Sent D William Lagesson to Bakersfield (AHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Sent C Cody Glass to Milwaukee (AHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Called up C Morgan Barron from Hartford (AHL).

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Sent D Pierre-Olivier Joseph to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Released G Alexander Bishop. Called up G Michael Hutchinson from Toronto (AHL).

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|17 HLTH Boston 2021
10|18 Swing for Scholarships Golf and Tennis...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Construction work continues in the Cannon House Office Building's east wing