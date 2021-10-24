Sunday’s Transactions

|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Announced head coach Kliff Kingsbury has been cleared to return after clearing COVID-19 protocols.
CHICAGO BEARS — Placed LB Caleb Johnson and OL Elijah Wilkinson on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Promoted OL Arlington Hambright from the practice squad to the active roster.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
BOSTON BRUINS — Recalled Cs Jack Studnicka and Oskar Steen from Providence (AHL). Sent D John Moore to Providence.
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Recalled D Ian Mitchell from Rockville (AHL).
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Sent LW Mikhail Maltsev to Colorado (AHL).
OTTAWA SENATORS — Recalled G Filip Gustavsson from Belleville (AHL). Sent C Parker Kelly to Belleville.
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Reactivated RW Pavel Buchnevich from suspension.
