Sunday’s Transactions

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Announced head coach Kliff Kingsbury has been cleared to return after clearing COVID-19 protocols.

CHICAGO BEARS — Placed LB Caleb Johnson and OL Elijah Wilkinson on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Promoted OL Arlington Hambright from the practice squad to the active roster.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BOSTON BRUINS — Recalled Cs Jack Studnicka and Oskar Steen from Providence (AHL). Sent D John Moore to Providence.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Recalled D Ian Mitchell from Rockville (AHL).

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Sent LW Mikhail Maltsev to Colorado (AHL).

OTTAWA SENATORS — Recalled G Filip Gustavsson from Belleville (AHL). Sent C Parker Kelly to Belleville.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Reactivated RW Pavel Buchnevich from suspension.

