Superb Isak goal highlights Sweden qualifier win vs Kosovo

STOCKHOLM, Sweden (AP) — Alexander Isak enhanced his burgeoning reputation with a superb individual goal in Sweden’s 3-0 win over Kosovo that lifted the team to within one point of Spain in their World Cup qualifying group on Saturday.

The Real Sociedad striker collected a pass on the left wing, put the ball through the legs of a challenger, then smashed a shot into the top corner from 30 meters.

That added to goals from Emil Forsberg — from the penalty spot — and substitute Robin Quaison.

Sweden has a game in hand over Spain, which isn’t in qualifying action in this international break because it is playing in the Nations League final four.

The teams still have to play each other — in Spain — in Group B before the end of European qualifying.

Greece scored two late goals to win at Georgia 2-0 and stay in third place, three points behind Sweden.

Greece and Sweden have three qualifying games left, the first of which comes on Tuesday when they meet in Stockholm.

