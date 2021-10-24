Supporter’s Shield champ Revs rally to tie Orlando City 2-2

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Adam Buksa scored two goals in the closing minutes and the New England Revolution rallied to tie Orlando City 2-2 on a rain-soaked Sunday night.

Buksa darted behind the defense as Gustavo Bou lofted a perfectly placed entry for the one-touch finish — and the Revolution’s first shot on target — to make it 2-1 in the 81st minute. New England suddenly took control of the pace, creating multiple scoring opportunities before Buksa struck again, leaping high to head home a ball-in played by DeJuan Jones to tie it.

New England (21-4-7) has 70 points — two shy of the MLS single-season record — with two regular-season games left. Los Angeles FC was 72 in 2019.

Orlando City (12-8-11) opened the scoring in the 39th minute, with João Moutinho chipping a ball-in from the left side and Nani bouncing a header inside the back post. Nani drew a foul in the penalty area, and Dike converted from the spot in the 50th.

The Revolution, one of league’s original clubs in 1996, won their first Supporter’s Shield crown when the Seattle Sounders lost to Sporting Kansas City on Saturday. As winners of the Shield, New England will have a first-round bye along with homefield advantage for the MLS Cup playoffs. The Revolution also earned a spot in the CONCACAF Champions League tournament.

AUSTIN FC 2, DYNAMO 1

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Sebastián Driussi scored in first-half injury time and expansion Austin FC beat Houston.

Alexander Ring, on a counter-attack, turned around to avoid a pair of defenders and tapped a roller to Driussi for a side-footed finish and a 2-0 lead.

Austin (9-19-4) also scored on Houston’s own goal in the seventh minute. Houston (6-14-12) scored in the second minute of second-half stoppage time when Nick Lima’s clearance attempt for Austin deflected off defender Julio Cascante.

