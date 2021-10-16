On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Swanson’s pick-6 in 4th gets Troy past Texas State 31-28

The Associated Press
October 16, 2021 6:42 pm
< a min read
      

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Kimani Vidal ran for 162 yards and two touchdowns, Keyshawn Swanson had a fourth-quarter interception return for a touchdown, and Troy beat Texas State 31-28 on Saturday.

Swanson caught Brady McBride’s overthrown pass at the Bobcats 32, ran along the left sideline and broke one tackle before crossing the goal line to cap the scoring with 8:18 remaining.

McBride threw his third interception on the next series. Troy (4-3, 2-1 Sun Belt Conference) then ran out the final 6:26.

Vidal broke loose for a 45-yard touchdown run in the first quarter and had a 1-yard TD run in the third. Gunnar Watson was 22-of-29 passing for 182 yards for the Trojans. Watson threw a 33-yard touchdown pass to Tez Johnson, who finished with nine catches for 81 yards.

        Insight by Citrix: During this webinar executives from the Department of the Navy, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Census Bureau and Citrix Systems will discuss how federal leaders can use their experience over the last 20 months to continue to reduce costs and complexities and move further into the cloud and other modern approaches to technology.

McBride completed 22 of 32 passes for 279 yards for Texas State (2-4, 1-1). He threw a 75-yard TD pass to Javen Banks and added a pair of short-yardage scoring throws late in the third quarter.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|16 246 U.S. NAVY Birthday Ball
10|17 HLTH Boston 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Construction work continues in the Cannon House Office Building's east wing