On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Sweden U21 player says he was racially abused by opponent

The Associated Press
October 13, 2021 7:09 am
< a min read
      

STOCKHOLM, Sweden (AP) — A player on Sweden’s under-21 national soccer team has claimed he was racially abused by an opponent in a European Championship qualifying match against Italy.

Anthony Elanga, a striker who plays at Manchester United, said he was subjected to a racist comment in Tuesday’s match in Monza, the Swedish soccer association said Wednesday.

“We have told our version of what happened and have submitted an oral report to both the referees and the match delegates,” said Claes Eriksson, the coach of Sweden’s under-21 team. “Now we are waiting for feedback through the match report and the referee report.

“Once they have arrived, we decide how to proceed.”

Sweden scored an equalizer in second-half stoppage time in a 1-1 draw.

“No one should have to be exposed to racism, it is completely unacceptable,” Eriksson said. “We all stand behind and support Anthony in this.”

The 19-year-old Elanga has played one game for United this season, as a substitute in a 1-0 loss to West Ham in the English League Cup.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|10 NASCIO 2021 Annual Conference
10|10 APMP's Bid & Proposal Con
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA’s Webb Space Telescope arrives in French Guiana after sea voyage