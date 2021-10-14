Trending:
Tampa Bay 28, Philadelphia 22

The Associated Press
October 14, 2021 11:28 pm
Tampa Bay 14 7 7 0 28
Philadelphia 7 0 7 8 22

First Quarter

TB_O.Howard 2 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 9:26.

Phi_Ertz 5 pass from Hurts (Elliott kick), 6:01.

TB_Brown 23 pass from Brady (Succop kick), :33.

Second Quarter

TB_Fournette 2 run (Succop kick), 1:56.

Third Quarter

TB_Fournette 1 run (Succop kick), 5:47.

Phi_Hurts 6 run (Elliott kick), 2:15.

Fourth Quarter

Phi_Hurts 2 run (Watkins pass from Hurts), 5:54.

A_69,796.

___

TB Phi
First downs 27 16
Total Net Yards 399 213
Rushes-yards 31-102 19-100
Passing 297 113
Punt Returns 3-21 1-0
Kickoff Returns 0-0 0-0
Interceptions Ret. 1-0 1-2
Comp-Att-Int 34-42-1 12-26-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 0-0 2-2
Punts 3-42.333 5-44.0
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 7-120 4-41
Time of Possession 39:56 20:04

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Tampa Bay, Fournette 22-81, Jones 5-20, Brady 4-1. Philadelphia, Sanders 9-56, Hurts 10-44.

PASSING_Tampa Bay, Brady 34-42-1-297. Philadelphia, Hurts 12-26-1-115.

RECEIVING_Tampa Bay, Brown 9-93, Howard 6-49, Fournette 6-46, Godwin 5-43, Brate 3-26, Evans 2-27, Bernard 2-4, Jones 1-9. Philadelphia, Ertz 4-29, Watkins 3-44, Smith 2-31, Sanders 2-10, Gainwell 1-1.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Philadelphia, Elliott 46.

