Tampa Bay 38, Chicago 3

|Chicago
|0
|3
|0
|0
|—
|3
|Tampa Bay
|21
|14
|0
|3
|—
|38
First Quarter
TB_Fournette 2 run (Succop kick), 11:58.
TB_Godwin 4 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 4:37.
TB_Evans 9 pass from Brady (Succop kick), :06.
Second Quarter
Chi_FG Santos 28, 6:08.
TB_Evans 2 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 3:35.
TB_Evans 8 pass from Brady (Succop kick), :09.
Fourth Quarter
TB_FG Succop 22, 12:51.
|
|Chi
|TB
|First downs
|17
|28
|Total Net Yards
|311
|408
|Rushes-yards
|29-143
|31-182
|Passing
|168
|226
|Punt Returns
|2-13
|1-43
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|1-17
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|3-43
|Comp-Att-Int
|22-32-3
|22-39-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|4-16
|0-0
|Punts
|4-40.0
|4-40.25
|Fumbles-Lost
|4-2
|2-1
|Penalties-Yards
|4-32
|1-10
|Time of Possession
|28:55
|31:05
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Chicago, Herbert 18-100, Fields 8-38, Williams 3-5. Tampa Bay, Fournette 15-81, Jones 10-63, Vaughn 5-27, Darden 1-11.
PASSING_Chicago, Fields 22-32-3-184. Tampa Bay, Brady 20-36-0-211, Gabbert 2-3-0-15.
RECEIVING_Chicago, Kmet 5-43, Herbert 5-33, James 3-20, Mooney 2-39, Goodwin 2-16, Robinson 2-16, Byrd 1-10, Nall 1-4, Williams 1-3. Tampa Bay, Godwin 8-111, Evans 6-76, Johnson 2-16, Fournette 2-9, Bernard 2-5, Howard 1-9, Yelder 1-0.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Tampa Bay, Succop 43.
