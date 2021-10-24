On Air: This Just In!
Tampa Bay 38, Chicago 3

The Associated Press
October 24, 2021 7:27 pm
Chicago 0 3 0 0 3
Tampa Bay 21 14 0 3 38

First Quarter

TB_Fournette 2 run (Succop kick), 11:58.

TB_Godwin 4 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 4:37.

TB_Evans 9 pass from Brady (Succop kick), :06.

Second Quarter

Chi_FG Santos 28, 6:08.

TB_Evans 2 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 3:35.

TB_Evans 8 pass from Brady (Succop kick), :09.

Fourth Quarter

TB_FG Succop 22, 12:51.

___

Chi TB
First downs 17 28
Total Net Yards 311 408
Rushes-yards 29-143 31-182
Passing 168 226
Punt Returns 2-13 1-43
Kickoff Returns 0-0 1-17
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 3-43
Comp-Att-Int 22-32-3 22-39-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 4-16 0-0
Punts 4-40.0 4-40.25
Fumbles-Lost 4-2 2-1
Penalties-Yards 4-32 1-10
Time of Possession 28:55 31:05

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Chicago, Herbert 18-100, Fields 8-38, Williams 3-5. Tampa Bay, Fournette 15-81, Jones 10-63, Vaughn 5-27, Darden 1-11.

PASSING_Chicago, Fields 22-32-3-184. Tampa Bay, Brady 20-36-0-211, Gabbert 2-3-0-15.

RECEIVING_Chicago, Kmet 5-43, Herbert 5-33, James 3-20, Mooney 2-39, Goodwin 2-16, Robinson 2-16, Byrd 1-10, Nall 1-4, Williams 1-3. Tampa Bay, Godwin 8-111, Evans 6-76, Johnson 2-16, Fournette 2-9, Bernard 2-5, Howard 1-9, Yelder 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Tampa Bay, Succop 43.

