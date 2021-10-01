Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Yankees 3

|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|4
|8
|4
|
|Totals
|36
|3
|9
|3
|
|Arozarena lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Torres 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Zunino c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Franco ss
|5
|0
|1
|2
|
|Judge rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Cruz dh
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|Stanton dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Díaz 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gallo lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Choi 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Urshela ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Margot rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Wade pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wendle 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gardner cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Mejía c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Higashioka c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Phillips pr-lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Sánchez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kiermaier cf
|2
|0
|2
|1
|
|Odor 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tampa Bay
|110
|000
|002
|—
|4
|New York
|100
|000
|002
|—
|3
LOB_Tampa Bay 8, New York 6. 2B_Torres (22), Stanton (19). 3B_Kiermaier (7). HR_Cruz (32). SB_Díaz (1), Arozarena (17).
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|McClanahan
|3
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Fairbanks
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Head W,2-0
|2
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Fleming H,3
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kittredge S,8-9
|1
|
|4
|2
|2
|0
|2
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cortes Jr. L,2-3
|4
|2-3
|5
|2
|2
|0
|5
|Holmes
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Peralta
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Loáisiga
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Germán
|1
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Abreu
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Holmes pitched to 3 batters in the 6th, Peralta pitched to 4 batters in the 7th.
HBP_Peralta (Kiermaier). WP_McClanahan.
Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Angel Hernandez.
T_3:25. A_41,469 (47,309).
