Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Yankees 3

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 4 8 4 4 13 Arozarena lf 4 1 0 0 1 3 .271 Zunino c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .213 Franco ss 5 0 1 2 0 1 .284 Cruz dh 5 1 1 1 0 1 .266 Díaz 3b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .258 Choi 1b 4 0 0 0 0 4 .227 Margot rf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .253 Wendle 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .267 Mejía c 3 0 2 0 1 0 .256 1-Phillips pr-lf 0 1 0 0 0 0 .202 Kiermaier cf 2 0 2 1 1 0 .259

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 3 9 3 0 10 Torres 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .261 Rizzo 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .246 Judge rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .287 Stanton dh 4 1 2 1 0 2 .276 Gallo lf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .199 Urshela ss 4 0 2 0 0 0 .269 2-Wade pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .268 Gardner cf 4 0 2 1 0 1 .226 Higashioka c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .181 a-Sánchez ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .207 Odor 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .201

Tampa Bay 110 000 002_4 8 0 New York 100 000 002_3 9 0

a-struck out for Higashioka in the 9th.

1-ran for Mejía in the 9th. 2-ran for Urshela in the 9th.

LOB_Tampa Bay 8, New York 6. 2B_Torres (22), Stanton (19). 3B_Kiermaier (7). HR_Cruz (32), off Cortes Jr.. RBIs_Cruz (86), Kiermaier (37), Franco 2 (38), Stanton (97), Gallo (77), Gardner (39). SB_Díaz (1), Arozarena (17).

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 4 (Arozarena, Franco 2, Margot); New York 1 (Odor). RISP_Tampa Bay 2 for 6; New York 3 for 7.

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA McClanahan 3 3 1 1 0 3 43 3.43 Fairbanks 1 1 0 0 0 2 22 3.59 Head, W, 2-0 2 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 27 2.31 Fleming, H, 3 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 20 5.02 Kittredge, S, 8-9 1 4 2 2 0 2 19 1.88

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cortes Jr., L, 2-3 4 2-3 5 2 2 0 5 67 2.90 Holmes 1 0 0 0 1 1 17 1.67 Peralta 1 1 0 0 0 3 16 3.05 Loáisiga 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 14 2.21 Germán 1 1-3 1 2 2 2 3 32 4.58 Abreu 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 14 5.15

Inherited runners-scored_Holmes 1-0, Peralta 1-0, Loáisiga 2-0, Abreu 2-2. HBP_Peralta (Kiermaier). WP_McClanahan.

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T_3:25. A_41,469 (47,309).

