Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Yankees 3

The Associated Press
October 1, 2021 10:49 pm
1 min read
      
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 4 8 4 4 13
Arozarena lf 4 1 0 0 1 3 .271
Zunino c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .213
Franco ss 5 0 1 2 0 1 .284
Cruz dh 5 1 1 1 0 1 .266
Díaz 3b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .258
Choi 1b 4 0 0 0 0 4 .227
Margot rf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .253
Wendle 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .267
Mejía c 3 0 2 0 1 0 .256
1-Phillips pr-lf 0 1 0 0 0 0 .202
Kiermaier cf 2 0 2 1 1 0 .259
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 3 9 3 0 10
Torres 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .261
Rizzo 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .246
Judge rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .287
Stanton dh 4 1 2 1 0 2 .276
Gallo lf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .199
Urshela ss 4 0 2 0 0 0 .269
2-Wade pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .268
Gardner cf 4 0 2 1 0 1 .226
Higashioka c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .181
a-Sánchez ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .207
Odor 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .201
Tampa Bay 110 000 002_4 8 0
New York 100 000 002_3 9 0

a-struck out for Higashioka in the 9th.

1-ran for Mejía in the 9th. 2-ran for Urshela in the 9th.

LOB_Tampa Bay 8, New York 6. 2B_Torres (22), Stanton (19). 3B_Kiermaier (7). HR_Cruz (32), off Cortes Jr.. RBIs_Cruz (86), Kiermaier (37), Franco 2 (38), Stanton (97), Gallo (77), Gardner (39). SB_Díaz (1), Arozarena (17).

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 4 (Arozarena, Franco 2, Margot); New York 1 (Odor). RISP_Tampa Bay 2 for 6; New York 3 for 7.

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
McClanahan 3 3 1 1 0 3 43 3.43
Fairbanks 1 1 0 0 0 2 22 3.59
Head, W, 2-0 2 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 27 2.31
Fleming, H, 3 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 20 5.02
Kittredge, S, 8-9 1 4 2 2 0 2 19 1.88
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cortes Jr., L, 2-3 4 2-3 5 2 2 0 5 67 2.90
Holmes 1 0 0 0 1 1 17 1.67
Peralta 1 1 0 0 0 3 16 3.05
Loáisiga 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 14 2.21
Germán 1 1-3 1 2 2 2 3 32 4.58
Abreu 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 14 5.15

Inherited runners-scored_Holmes 1-0, Peralta 1-0, Loáisiga 2-0, Abreu 2-2. HBP_Peralta (Kiermaier). WP_McClanahan.

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T_3:25. A_41,469 (47,309).

