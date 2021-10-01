Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Yankees 3

|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|4
|8
|4
|4
|13
|
|Arozarena lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.271
|Zunino c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|Franco ss
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.284
|Cruz dh
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.266
|Díaz 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.258
|Choi 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.227
|Margot rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.253
|Wendle 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.267
|Mejía c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.256
|1-Phillips pr-lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.202
|Kiermaier cf
|2
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.259
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|3
|9
|3
|0
|10
|
|Torres 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.246
|Judge rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.287
|Stanton dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.276
|Gallo lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.199
|Urshela ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|2-Wade pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Gardner cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.226
|Higashioka c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.181
|a-Sánchez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.207
|Odor 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.201
|Tampa Bay
|110
|000
|002_4
|8
|0
|New York
|100
|000
|002_3
|9
|0
a-struck out for Higashioka in the 9th.
1-ran for Mejía in the 9th. 2-ran for Urshela in the 9th.
LOB_Tampa Bay 8, New York 6. 2B_Torres (22), Stanton (19). 3B_Kiermaier (7). HR_Cruz (32), off Cortes Jr.. RBIs_Cruz (86), Kiermaier (37), Franco 2 (38), Stanton (97), Gallo (77), Gardner (39). SB_Díaz (1), Arozarena (17).
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 4 (Arozarena, Franco 2, Margot); New York 1 (Odor). RISP_Tampa Bay 2 for 6; New York 3 for 7.
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|McClanahan
|3
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|43
|3.43
|Fairbanks
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|3.59
|Head, W, 2-0
|2
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|27
|2.31
|Fleming, H, 3
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|5.02
|Kittredge, S, 8-9
|1
|
|4
|2
|2
|0
|2
|19
|1.88
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cortes Jr., L, 2-3
|4
|2-3
|5
|2
|2
|0
|5
|67
|2.90
|Holmes
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|1.67
|Peralta
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|16
|3.05
|Loáisiga
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|2.21
|Germán
|1
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|3
|32
|4.58
|Abreu
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|5.15
Inherited runners-scored_Holmes 1-0, Peralta 1-0, Loáisiga 2-0, Abreu 2-2. HBP_Peralta (Kiermaier). WP_McClanahan.
Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Angel Hernandez.
T_3:25. A_41,469 (47,309).
