Tampa Bay 45, Miami 17

The Associated Press
October 10, 2021 4:06 pm
Miami 10 0 7 0 17
Tampa Bay 7 17 0 21 45

First Quarter

Mia_FG Sanders 23, 11:17.

TB_Bernard 10 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 7:04.

Mia_Gaskin 24 pass from Brissett (Sanders kick), 3:16.

Second Quarter

TB_FG Succop 42, 14:06.

TB_A.Brown 62 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 11:01.

TB_A.Brown 4 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 1:48.

Third Quarter

Mia_Gaskin 1 pass from Brissett (Sanders kick), 6:56.

Fourth Quarter

TB_Fournette 5 run (Succop kick), 14:57.

TB_Evans 34 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 11:49.

TB_Evans 22 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 8:57.

___

Mia TB
First downs 17 33
Total Net Yards 301 558
Rushes-yards 9-39 25-121
Passing 262 437
Punt Returns 0-0 1-0
Kickoff Returns 0-0 0-0
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-6
Comp-Att-Int 27-39-1 34-45-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 3-13 2-15
Punts 4-38.5 1-41.0
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 0-0
Penalties-Yards 5-37 6-47
Time of Possession 22:53 36:31

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Miami, Gaskin 5-25, P.Williams 1-7, Ahmed 2-5, Waddle 1-2. Tampa Bay, Fournette 12-67, Bernard 4-21, Jones 5-21, Brady 1-13, Gabbert 3-(minus 1).

        Read more: Sports News

PASSING_Miami, Brissett 27-39-1-275. Tampa Bay, Brady 30-41-0-411, Gabbert 4-4-0-41.

RECEIVING_Miami, Gaskin 10-74, Gesicki 4-43, P.Williams 3-60, Waddle 2-31, Smythe 2-23, Ahmed 2-16, Shaheen 2-15, Hollins 1-10, Ford 1-3. Tampa Bay, Brown 7-124, Godwin 7-70, Evans 6-113, Fournette 4-43, Johnson 3-42, Howard 2-19, Bernard 2-14, Jones 1-15, Brate 1-12, McElroy 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Tampa Bay, Pinion 60.

