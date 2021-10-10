Tampa Bay 45, Miami 17

|Miami
|10
|0
|7
|0
|—
|17
|Tampa Bay
|7
|17
|0
|21
|—
|45
First Quarter
Mia_FG Sanders 23, 11:17.
TB_Bernard 10 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 7:04.
Mia_Gaskin 24 pass from Brissett (Sanders kick), 3:16.
Second Quarter
TB_FG Succop 42, 14:06.
TB_A.Brown 62 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 11:01.
TB_A.Brown 4 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 1:48.
Third Quarter
Mia_Gaskin 1 pass from Brissett (Sanders kick), 6:56.
Fourth Quarter
TB_Fournette 5 run (Succop kick), 14:57.
TB_Evans 34 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 11:49.
TB_Evans 22 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 8:57.
|
|Mia
|TB
|First downs
|17
|33
|Total Net Yards
|301
|558
|Rushes-yards
|9-39
|25-121
|Passing
|262
|437
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-6
|Comp-Att-Int
|27-39-1
|34-45-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-13
|2-15
|Punts
|4-38.5
|1-41.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|5-37
|6-47
|Time of Possession
|22:53
|36:31
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Miami, Gaskin 5-25, P.Williams 1-7, Ahmed 2-5, Waddle 1-2. Tampa Bay, Fournette 12-67, Bernard 4-21, Jones 5-21, Brady 1-13, Gabbert 3-(minus 1).
PASSING_Miami, Brissett 27-39-1-275. Tampa Bay, Brady 30-41-0-411, Gabbert 4-4-0-41.
RECEIVING_Miami, Gaskin 10-74, Gesicki 4-43, P.Williams 3-60, Waddle 2-31, Smythe 2-23, Ahmed 2-16, Shaheen 2-15, Hollins 1-10, Ford 1-3. Tampa Bay, Brown 7-124, Godwin 7-70, Evans 6-113, Fournette 4-43, Johnson 3-42, Howard 2-19, Bernard 2-14, Jones 1-15, Brate 1-12, McElroy 1-0.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Tampa Bay, Pinion 60.
