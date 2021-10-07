Tampa Bay 5, Boston 0

|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|0
|9
|0
|
|Totals
|29
|5
|6
|4
|
|Hernández cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arozarena lf
|2
|3
|1
|1
|
|Schwarber dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Franco ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Lowe 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Cruz dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Renfroe rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Díaz 3b-1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Verdugo lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Luplow 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dalbec 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wendle 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vázquez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Margot rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arroyo 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Zunino c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Boston
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|Tampa Bay
|201
|010
|10x
|—
|5
E_Lowe (1). DP_Boston 1, Tampa Bay 2. LOB_Boston 8, Tampa Bay 4. 2B_Franco 2 (2). HR_Cruz (1), Arozarena (1). SB_Schwarber (1), Arozarena (1).
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Rodríguez L,0-1
|1
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Richards
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pivetta
|4
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|2
|4
|Taylor
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ottavino
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|McClanahan W,1-0
|5
|
|5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Chargois
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Robertson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Feyereisen
|2
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, Ron Kulpa; Right, Brian Knight; Left, Greg Gibson.
T_3:06. A_27,419 (25,000).
