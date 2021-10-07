Tampa Bay 5, Boston 0

Boston Tampa Bay ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 0 9 0 Totals 29 5 6 4 Hernández cf 4 0 0 0 Arozarena lf 2 3 1 1 Schwarber dh 4 0 2 0 Franco ss 4 1 2 1 Bogaerts ss 4 0 2 0 Lowe 2b 4 0 0 0 Devers 3b 4 0 1 0 Cruz dh 4 1 1 1 Renfroe rf 4 0 1 0 Díaz 3b-1b 3 0 1 1 Verdugo lf 4 0 1 0 Luplow 1b 2 0 0 0 Dalbec 1b 4 0 0 0 Wendle 3b 2 0 0 0 Vázquez c 4 0 0 0 Margot rf 2 0 0 0 Arroyo 2b 3 0 2 0 Zunino c 3 0 1 0 Kiermaier cf 3 0 0 0

Boston 000 000 000 — 0 Tampa Bay 201 010 10x — 5

E_Lowe (1). DP_Boston 1, Tampa Bay 2. LOB_Boston 8, Tampa Bay 4. 2B_Franco 2 (2). HR_Cruz (1), Arozarena (1). SB_Schwarber (1), Arozarena (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Boston Rodríguez L,0-1 1 2-3 2 2 2 2 1 Richards 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Pivetta 4 2-3 4 3 3 2 4 Taylor 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Ottavino 1 0 0 0 0 0

Tampa Bay McClanahan W,1-0 5 5 0 0 0 3 Chargois 1 1 0 0 0 0 Robertson 1 0 0 0 0 0 Feyereisen 2 3 0 0 0 2

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, Ron Kulpa; Right, Brian Knight; Left, Greg Gibson.

T_3:06. A_27,419 (25,000).

