Tampa Bay 5, Boston 0

|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|0
|9
|0
|0
|5
|
|Hernández cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Schwarber dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.500
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Renfroe rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Verdugo lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Dalbec 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Vázquez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Arroyo 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.667
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|5
|6
|4
|4
|5
|
|Arozarena lf
|2
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.500
|Franco ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.500
|Lowe 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Cruz dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Díaz 3b-1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.333
|Luplow 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Wendle 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Margot rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|Zunino c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Boston
|000
|000
|000_0
|9
|0
|Tampa Bay
|201
|010
|10x_5
|6
|1
E_Lowe (1). LOB_Boston 8, Tampa Bay 4. 2B_Franco 2 (2). HR_Cruz (1), off Pivetta; Arozarena (1), off Pivetta. RBIs_Franco (1), Díaz (1), Cruz (1), Arozarena (1). SB_Schwarber (1), Arozarena (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Boston 5 (Devers, Vázquez, Dalbec, Renfroe 2); Tampa Bay 2 (Arozarena, Lowe). RISP_Boston 1 for 7; Tampa Bay 1 for 6.
Runners moved up_Dalbec, Cruz, Zunino. GIDP_Renfroe, Dalbec, Kiermaier.
DP_Boston 1 (Arroyo, Bogaerts, Dalbec); Tampa Bay 2 (Lowe, Franco, Luplow; Lowe, Díaz).
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rodríguez, L, 0-1
|1
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|41
|10.80
|Richards
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0.00
|Pivetta
|4
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|2
|4
|73
|5.79
|Taylor
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0.00
|Ottavino
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|0.00
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|McClanahan, W, 1-0
|5
|
|5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|82
|0.00
|Chargois
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|0.00
|Robertson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|0.00
|Feyereisen
|2
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|31
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Richards 1-0, Taylor 2-1.
Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, Ron Kulpa; Right, Brian Knight; Left, Greg Gibson.
T_3:06. A_27,419 (25,000).
