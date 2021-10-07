Tampa Bay 5, Boston 0

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 0 9 0 0 5 Hernández cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Schwarber dh 4 0 2 0 0 0 .500 Bogaerts ss 4 0 2 0 0 1 .500 Devers 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .250 Renfroe rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .250 Verdugo lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .250 Dalbec 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Vázquez c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Arroyo 2b 3 0 2 0 0 0 .667

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 5 6 4 4 5 Arozarena lf 2 3 1 1 2 0 .500 Franco ss 4 1 2 1 0 1 .500 Lowe 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Cruz dh 4 1 1 1 0 0 .250 Díaz 3b-1b 3 0 1 1 1 0 .333 Luplow 1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Wendle 3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Margot rf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .000 Zunino c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .333 Kiermaier cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000

Boston 000 000 000_0 9 0 Tampa Bay 201 010 10x_5 6 1

E_Lowe (1). LOB_Boston 8, Tampa Bay 4. 2B_Franco 2 (2). HR_Cruz (1), off Pivetta; Arozarena (1), off Pivetta. RBIs_Franco (1), Díaz (1), Cruz (1), Arozarena (1). SB_Schwarber (1), Arozarena (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 5 (Devers, Vázquez, Dalbec, Renfroe 2); Tampa Bay 2 (Arozarena, Lowe). RISP_Boston 1 for 7; Tampa Bay 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Dalbec, Cruz, Zunino. GIDP_Renfroe, Dalbec, Kiermaier.

DP_Boston 1 (Arroyo, Bogaerts, Dalbec); Tampa Bay 2 (Lowe, Franco, Luplow; Lowe, Díaz).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Rodríguez, L, 0-1 1 2-3 2 2 2 2 1 41 10.80 Richards 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 0.00 Pivetta 4 2-3 4 3 3 2 4 73 5.79 Taylor 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 0.00 Ottavino 1 0 0 0 0 0 6 0.00

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA McClanahan, W, 1-0 5 5 0 0 0 3 82 0.00 Chargois 1 1 0 0 0 0 12 0.00 Robertson 1 0 0 0 0 0 14 0.00 Feyereisen 2 3 0 0 0 2 31 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Richards 1-0, Taylor 2-1.

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, Ron Kulpa; Right, Brian Knight; Left, Greg Gibson.

T_3:06. A_27,419 (25,000).

