Tennessee 27, Kansas City 3

The Associated Press
October 24, 2021 4:06 pm
Kansas City 0 0 3 0 3
Tennessee 14 13 0 0 27

First Quarter

Ten_Pruitt 5 pass from Henry (Bullock kick), 10:50.

Ten_A.Brown 24 pass from Tannehill (Bullock kick), :42.

Second Quarter

Ten_FG Bullock 34, 8:07.

Ten_Tannehill 2 run (Bullock kick), 2:48.

Ten_FG Bullock 51, :03.

Third Quarter

KC_FG Butker 42, 11:00.

A_69,484.

___

KC Ten
First downs 22 24
Total Net Yards 334 369
Rushes-yards 13-77 35-103
Passing 257 266
Punt Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoff Returns 0-0 1-17
Interceptions Ret. 1-1 1-0
Comp-Att-Int 31-51-1 22-28-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 4-31 1-9
Punts 2-46.5 2-47.0
Fumbles-Lost 3-2 0-0
Penalties-Yards 9-77 6-31
Time of Possession 23:39 36:21

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Kansas City, Mahomes 6-35, Williams 5-20, Hill 1-18, Henne 1-4. Tennessee, Henry 29-86, D.Evans 2-7, Tannehill 2-6, Johnson 1-5, Woodside 1-(minus 1).

PASSING_Kansas City, Mahomes 20-35-1-206, Henne 11-16-0-82. Tennessee, Tannehill 21-27-1-270, Henry 1-1-0-5.

RECEIVING_Kansas City, Kelce 7-65, Hill 6-49, Pringle 5-73, Hardman 4-28, Williams 3-30, McKinnon 2-17, Kemp 1-8, Gore 1-7, Robinson 1-7, Gray 1-4. Tennessee, A.Brown 8-133, Reynolds 3-23, Ju.Jones 2-38, Pruitt 2-27, Henry 2-16, D.Evans 2-11, McNichols 1-10, Firkser 1-9, Swaim 1-8.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Kansas City, Butker 57.

