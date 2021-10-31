On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Tennessee 34, Indianapolis 31, OT

The Associated Press
October 31, 2021 4:42 pm
< a min read
      
Tennessee 0 14 7 10 3 34
Indianapolis 14 3 7 7 0 31

First Quarter

Ind_Pittman 2 pass from Wentz (Badgley kick), 8:41.

Ind_Pittman 7 pass from Wentz (Badgley kick), 7:44.

Second Quarter

Ten_Swaim 6 pass from Tannehill (Bullock kick), 12:07.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn from IT experts as they outline the significant impacts cloud and 5G have on implementing zero trust architecture in this exclusive executive briefing.

Ten_A.Brown 57 pass from Tannehill (Bullock kick), 4:13.

Ind_FG Badgley 34, :00.

Third Quarter

Ten_Westbrook-Ikhine 5 pass from Tannehill (Bullock kick), 7:42.

Ind_Doyle 5 pass from Wentz (Badgley kick), 1:21.

Fourth Quarter

Ten_FG Bullock 46, 11:15.

Ten_Molden 2 interception return (Bullock kick), 1:26.

Ind_Taylor 1 run (Badgley kick), :22.

First Overtime

Ten_FG Bullock 44, 4:03.

A_59,175.

        Read more: Sports News

___

Ten Ind
First downs 18 24
Total Net Yards 340 307
Rushes-yards 31-93 20-83
Passing 247 224
Punt Returns 2-21 2-27
Kickoff Returns 0-0 3-76
Interceptions Ret. 2-16 2-40
Comp-Att-Int 23-34-2 27-51-2
Sacked-Yards Lost 3-18 1-7
Punts 4-47.0 4-45.5
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 2-1
Penalties-Yards 11-161 9-75
Time of Possession 34:59 30:58

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Tennessee, Henry 28-68, Tannehill 2-26, Woodside 1-(minus 1). Indianapolis, Taylor 16-70, Wentz 3-11, Hines 1-2.

PASSING_Tennessee, Tannehill 23-33-2-265, A.Brown 0-1-0-0. Indianapolis, Wentz 27-51-2-231.

RECEIVING_Tennessee, A.Brown 10-155, Swaim 4-23, McNichols 3-33, Pruitt 2-22, Westbrook-Ikhine 2-16, Firkser 1-8, Johnson 1-8. Indianapolis, Pittman 10-86, Pascal 5-43, Hines 4-22, Taylor 3-52, Hilton 2-16, Doyle 2-12, Granson 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|25 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
10|30 SecTor 2021 - Canada's IT Security...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Health and Human Services leaders visit recovery center in Baltimore