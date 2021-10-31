Tennessee 34, Indianapolis 31, OT

|Tennessee
|0
|14
|7
|10
|3
|—
|34
|Indianapolis
|14
|3
|7
|7
|0
|—
|31
First Quarter
Ind_Pittman 2 pass from Wentz (Badgley kick), 8:41.
Ind_Pittman 7 pass from Wentz (Badgley kick), 7:44.
Second Quarter
Ten_Swaim 6 pass from Tannehill (Bullock kick), 12:07.
Ten_A.Brown 57 pass from Tannehill (Bullock kick), 4:13.
Ind_FG Badgley 34, :00.
Third Quarter
Ten_Westbrook-Ikhine 5 pass from Tannehill (Bullock kick), 7:42.
Ind_Doyle 5 pass from Wentz (Badgley kick), 1:21.
Fourth Quarter
Ten_FG Bullock 46, 11:15.
Ten_Molden 2 interception return (Bullock kick), 1:26.
Ind_Taylor 1 run (Badgley kick), :22.
First Overtime
Ten_FG Bullock 44, 4:03.
A_59,175.
|
|Ten
|Ind
|First downs
|18
|24
|Total Net Yards
|340
|307
|Rushes-yards
|31-93
|20-83
|Passing
|247
|224
|Punt Returns
|2-21
|2-27
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|3-76
|Interceptions Ret.
|2-16
|2-40
|Comp-Att-Int
|23-34-2
|27-51-2
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-18
|1-7
|Punts
|4-47.0
|4-45.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|2-1
|Penalties-Yards
|11-161
|9-75
|Time of Possession
|34:59
|30:58
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Tennessee, Henry 28-68, Tannehill 2-26, Woodside 1-(minus 1). Indianapolis, Taylor 16-70, Wentz 3-11, Hines 1-2.
PASSING_Tennessee, Tannehill 23-33-2-265, A.Brown 0-1-0-0. Indianapolis, Wentz 27-51-2-231.
RECEIVING_Tennessee, A.Brown 10-155, Swaim 4-23, McNichols 3-33, Pruitt 2-22, Westbrook-Ikhine 2-16, Firkser 1-8, Johnson 1-8. Indianapolis, Pittman 10-86, Pascal 5-43, Hines 4-22, Taylor 3-52, Hilton 2-16, Doyle 2-12, Granson 1-0.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
