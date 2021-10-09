Tennessee Tech gets first win, beats N.C. Central 27-16

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Willie Miller threw a touchdown pass and ran for another score to lead Tennessee Tech to its first win of the season, a 27-16 victory over North Carolina Central on Saturday.

Aidan Raines blocked a punt to end North Carolina Central’s first series, and Miller ran into the end zone from the 1 on the next play. Miller threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to David Gist to stretch Tennessee Tech’s (1-4) lead to 14-3 early in the second quarter.

Miller was 11-of-22 passing for 145 yards. Gist ran 19 times for 143 yards rushing and caught two passes for 19.

Davius Richard completed 32 of 48 passes for 313 yards, and he threw a pair of touchdown passes in the fourth quarter for North Carolina Central (2-3). Ryan McDaniel had 10 receptions for 81 yards.

