On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Ter Stegen, Ginter back in Germany squad for WCup qualifiers

The Associated Press
October 1, 2021 9:21 am
1 min read
      

BERLIN (AP) — Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen and Borussia Mönchengladbach defender Matthias Ginter have returned to the Germany squad for upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Germany coach Hansi Flick included the duo Friday when he named his second squad for the games against Romania on Oct. 8 and North Macedonia in Skopje three days later.

Ter Stegen hasn’t played for Germany since March 31 after opting to undergo knee surgery, while Ginter missed the last round of international games with COVID-19.

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud, Atalanta defender Robin Gosens and Manchester City midfielder İlkay Gündoğan are all out injured.

        Insight by Cloudera: Learn about what a few federal agencies are doing to tackle data security challenges and improve their cyber data posture in this exclusive e-book.

Eintracht Frankfurt goalkeeper Kevin Trapp had to make way for ter Stegen.

Germany won its first three games with Flick in charge — over Liechtenstein, Armenia and Iceland in September — to take the top spot in Group J.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Bernd Leno (Arsenal), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona)

Defenders: Matthias Ginter (Borussia Mönchengladbach), Thilo Kehrer (Paris Saint-Germain), Lukas Klostermann (Leipzig), David Raum (Hoffenheim), Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea), Nico Schlotterbeck (Freiburg), Niklas Süle (Bayern Munich)

Midfielders: Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich), Jonas Hofmann (Borussia Mönchengladbach), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Thomas Müller (Bayern Munich), Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich), Florian Neuhaus (Borussia Mönchengladbach), Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund), Leroy Sané (Bayern Munich), Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen)

Forwards: Karim Adeyemi (Salzburg), Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich), Kai Havertz (Chelsea), Timo Werner (Chelsea)

___

        Read more: Sports News

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|26 AREMA 2021 Virtual Conference
9|27 NFPA 72, National Fire Alarm and...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Republicans win 2021 Congressional Baseball Game