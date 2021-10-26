Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Texans’ McNair apologizes for use of phrase ‘China virus’

The Associated Press
October 26, 2021 10:29 pm
< a min read
      

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Texans chairman and CEO Cal McNair has apologized for referring to the novel coronavirus as the “China virus” during the team’s charity golf tournament in May.

The phrase, used frequently by former president Donald Trump, was considered by many to be insensitive to Asians because it placed blame on China for the COVID-19 pandemic. The first recorded cases of COVID-19 occurred in Wuhan, China, in late 2019.

Bally Sports reported Tuesday that McNair used the phrase while addressing more than 100 participants in the golf tournament before they began play, blaming the virus for the event’s cancellation the previous year.

“My comments at the event last May included an inappropriate choice of words,” McNair said in a statement to Bally Sports, which the Texans confirmed to The Associated Press. “I immediately apologized to people who approached me then and I apologize again now. I know how important it is to choose my words carefully. I would never want to offend anyone.”

        Insight by Carahsoft: During this webinar executives from the Internal Revenue Service, Treasury Department, Securities Exchange Commission, Department of Defense, Microsoft and Saviynt will discuss how their agencies are modernizing identity management through an agile, data-focused approach.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|23 Infocomm 2021
10|24 2021 PSC Annual Conference
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

First results from Perseverance mission show evidence of flash floods on Mars