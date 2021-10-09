Texas NHRA FallNationals Qualifying

|Saturday
|At Texas Motorplex
|Ennis, Texas
|First Round
Pairings based on results in qualifying, which ended Saturday. DNQs listed below pairings.
1. Brittany Force, 3.637 seconds, 335.32 mph vs. 16. Joe Morrison, 4.328, 215.20; 2. Steve Torrence, 3.678, 326.48 vs. 15. Buddy Hull, 4.094, 293.09; 3. Mike Salinas, 3.680, 330.47 vs. 14. Krista Baldwin, 3.998, 307.79; 4. Justin Ashley, 3.687, 329.58 vs. 13. Keith Murt, 3.974, 301.87; 5. Billy Torrence, 3.715, 327.98 vs. 12. Alex Laughlin, 3.796, 320.66; 6. Josh Hart, 3.728, 325.14 vs. 11. Leah Pruett, 3.773, 323.12; 7. Antron Brown, 3.743, 326.79 vs. 10. Doug Kalitta, 3.765, 324.05; 8. Clay Millican, 3.745, 324.59 vs. 9. Shawn Langdon, 3.754, 321.88. Did Not Qualify: 17. Mitch King, 7.243, 83.68.
1. Robert Hight, Chevy Camaro, 3.878, 331.94 vs. 16. Jeff Arend, Chevy Monte Carlo, 4.183, 248.75; 2. Ron Capps, Dodge Charger, 3.882, 329.34 vs. 15. Jack Wyatt, Charger, 4.149, 267.69; 3. Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 3.892, 325.14 vs. 14. Terry Haddock, Ford Mustang, 4.061, 310.55; 4. Matt Hagan, Charger, 3.897, 332.34 vs. 13. Dale Creasy Jr., Charger, 3.992, 323.66; 5. Bob Tasca III, Mustang, 3.911, 330.80 vs. 12. Jim Campbell, Charger, 3.974, 316.08; 6. Alexis DeJoria, Toyota Camry, 3.917, 327.51 vs. 11. John Force, Camaro, 3.972, 325.30; 7. Blake Alexander, Mustang, 3.922, 322.81 vs. 10. Paul Lee, Charger, 3.958, 328.22; 8. J.R. Todd, Camry, 3.924, 325.37 vs. 9. Tim Wilkerson, Mustang, 3.935, 322.81. Did Not Qualify: 17. Jeff Diehl, 4.298, 231.87; 18. Todd Simpson, 7.199, 95.93.
1. Greg Anderson, Chevy Camaro, 6.553, 209.23 vs. 16. Marty Robertson, Ford Mustang, 6.673, 203.98; 2. Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.567, 209.14 vs. 15. Fernando Cuadra, Mustang, 6.662, 208.10; 3. Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.571, 206.67 vs. 14. Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.643, 207.46; 4. Rodger Brogdon, Camaro, 6.580, 209.56 vs. 13. Alan Prusiensky, Dodge Dart, 6.632, 205.69; 5. Kyle Koretsky, Camaro, 6.591, 209.01 vs. 12. Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.623, 206.42; 6. Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.591, 207.24 vs. 11. Kenny Delco, Camaro, 6.619, 208.52; 7. Chris McGaha, Camaro, 6.597, 208.42 vs. 10. Mason McGaha, Camaro, 6.614, 208.33; 8. Vincent Nobile, Camaro, 6.604, 206.26 vs. 9. Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.605, 208.30. Did Not Qualify: 17. Richie Stevens, 6.679, 206.07; 18. Cristian Cuadra, 6.688, 206.35; 19. Fernando Cuadra Jr., 6.746, 205.32; 20. John Callahan, 6.820, 204.63.
1. Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.756, 198.44 vs. 16. Jianna Salinas, Suzuki, 6.949, 193.13; 2. Matt Smith, EBR, 6.772, 200.83 vs. 15. Michael Ray, Victory, 6.938, 194.10; 3. Angelle Sampey, Suzuki, 6.809, 197.74 vs. 14. Andrew Hines, Buell, 6.924, 193.77; 4. Hector Arana Jr, EBR, 6.822, 200.74 vs. 13. Kelly Clontz, Suzuki, 6.914, 194.10; 5. Jerry Savoie, Suzuki, 6.839, 196.59 vs. 12. Joey Gladstone, Suzuki, 6.905, 195.48; 6. Eddie Krawiec, Buell, 6.878, 200.26 vs. 11. Angie Smith, EBR, 6.898, 197.08; 7. Chris Bostick, 6.878, 197.22 vs. 10. Jim Underdahl, Suzuki, 6.890, 195.73; 8. Karen Stoffer, Suzuki, 6.885, 195.68 vs. 9. Scotty Pollacheck, EBR, 6.890, 198.47. Did Not Qualify: 17. Ryan Oehler, 6.962, 195.25; 18. Michael Phillips, 6.991, 193.18; 19. David Barron, 7.123, 185.69.
