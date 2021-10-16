Trending:
The AP Top 25 Fared

The Associated Press
October 16, 2021 2:32 am
Friday

No 1. Georgia (6-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 11 Kentucky, Saturday.

No 2. Iowa (6-0) did not play. Next: vs. Purdue, Saturday.

No 3. Cincinnati (5-0) did not play. Next: vs. UCF, Saturday.

No 4. Oklahoma (6-0) did not play. Next: vs. TCU, Saturday.

No 5. Alabama (5-1) did not play. Next: at Mississippi St., Saturday.

No 6. Ohio St. (5-1) did not play. Next: at Indiana, Saturday, Oct. 23.

No 7. Penn St. (5-1) did not play. Next: vs. Illinois, Saturday, Oct. 23.

No 8. Michigan (6-0) did not play. Next: vs. Northwestern, Saturday, Oct. 23.

No 9. Oregon (5-1) beat California 24-17. Next: at UCLA, Saturday, Oct. 23.

No 10. Michigan St. (6-0) did not play. Next: at Indiana, Saturday.

No 11. Kentucky (6-0) did not play. Next: at No. 1 Georgia, Saturday.

No 12. Oklahoma St. (5-0) did not play. Next: at No. 25 Texas, Saturday.

No 13. Mississippi (4-1) did not play. Next: at Tennessee, Saturday.

No 14. Notre Dame (5-1) did not play. Next: vs. Southern Cal, Saturday, Oct. 23.

No 15. Coastal Carolina (6-0) did not play. Next: at Appalachian St., Wednesday, Oct. 20.

No 16. Wake Forest (6-0) did not play. Next: at Army, Saturday, Oct. 23.

No 17. Arkansas (4-2) did not play. Next: vs. Auburn, Noon.

No 18. Arizona St. (5-1) did not play. Next: at Utah, Saturday.

No 19. BYU (5-1) did not play. Next: at Baylor, Saturday.

No 20. Florida (4-2) did not play. Next: at LSU, Saturday.

No 21. Texas A&M (4-2) did not play. Next: at Missouri, Saturday.

No 22. NC State (4-1) did not play. Next: at Boston College, Saturday.

No 23. SMU (6-0) did not play. Next: vs. Tulane, Thursday, Oct. 21.

No 24. San Diego St. (6-0) beat San Jose St. 19-13. Next: at Air Force, Saturday, Oct. 23.

No 25. Texas (4-2) did not play. Next: at No. 12 Oklahoma St., Saturday.

