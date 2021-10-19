On Air: Federal Tech Talk
The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

October 19, 2021 11:56 am
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ preseason 2021-22 women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, 2020-21 final records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last year’s final ranking

Record Pts Prv
1. South Carolina (14) 0-0 705 6
2. UConn (10) 0-0 696 1
3. Stanford (5) 0-0 682 2
4. Maryland 0-0 632 7
5. NC State 0-0 589 3
6. Louisville 0-0 575 8
7. Baylor 0-0 522 5
8. Indiana 0-0 521 12
9. Iowa 0-0 513
10. Oregon 0-0 479 23
11. Michigan 0-0 403 16
12. Iowa St. 0-0 376
13. Kentucky 0-0 368 18
14. Oregon St. 0-0 273
15. Tennessee 0-0 244 13
16. Florida St. 0-0 231
17. Ohio St. 0-0 197 22
17. Georgia Tech 0-0 197
19. West Virginia 0-0 192 17
20. UCLA 0-0 175 9
21. South Florida 0-0 146 19
22. Arizona 0-0 135 11
23. Texas A&M 0-0 123 4
24. Virginia Tech 0-0 98
25. Texas 0-0 79

Others receiving votes: Georgia 65, Michigan St. 63, Florida Gulf Coast 43, Missouri St. 18, South Dakota 13, BYU 11, LSU 10, Arkansas 10, Washington St 9, Notre Dame 8, Oklahoma St. 8, DePaul 6, Belmont 5, Oklahoma 3, South Dakota St. 1, Mississippi 1.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved.

