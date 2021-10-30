Trending:
The Seattle Sounders host the LA Galaxy in conference action

The Associated Press
October 30, 2021 3:05 am
LA Galaxy (13-12-7, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Seattle Sounders FC (17-8-7, second in the Western Conference)

Seattle; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seattle -114, Los Angeles +295, Draw +268; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Sounders play the LA Galaxy in conference action.

The Sounders are 15-8-5 in conference games. Seattle has given up 19 of its 31 goals conceded in the second half of games.

The Galaxy are 10-11-7 in Western Conference games. Los Angeles has given up 30 of its 50 goals conceded in the second half of matches.

The teams match up Monday for the third time this season. Seattle won the last meeting 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Raul Ruidiaz has 16 goals for Seattle. Cristian Roldan has four goals and two assists over the past 10 games for the Sounders.

Chicharito has 14 goals and two assists for Los Angeles. Samuel Grandsir has two goals and one assist over the past 10 games for the Galaxy.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seattle: 5-4-1, averaging 1.6 goals, one assist, 4.9 shots on goal and 4.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

Los Angeles: 2-4-4, averaging 1.1 goals, 0.6 assists, 4.8 shots on goal and 5.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Seattle: Jordy Delem (injured), Raul Ruidiaz (injured), Nicolas Lodeiro (injured), Bradley Shaun Smith (injured), Jordan Morris (injured).

Los Angeles: Jorge Villafana (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

