The Top Twenty Five

October 18, 2021 10:12 am
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ preseason 2021-22 college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, final 2020-21 records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last year’s final ranking

Record Pts Prv
1. Gonzaga (55) 0-0 1562 1
2. UCLA (8) 0-0 1459
3. Kansas 0-0 1427 12
4. Villanova 0-0 1332 18
5. Texas 0-0 1315 9
6. Michigan 0-0 1255 4
7. Purdue 0-0 1213 20
8. Baylor 0-0 992 3
9. Duke 0-0 963
10. Kentucky 0-0 894
11. Illinois 0-0 861 2
12. Memphis 0-0 831
13. Oregon 0-0 775
14. Alabama 0-0 713 5
15. Houston 0-0 694 6
16. Arkansas 0-0 673 10
17. Ohio St. 0-0 581 7
18. Tennessee 0-0 563
19. North Carolina 0-0 547
20. Florida St. 0-0 381 14
21. Maryland 0-0 294
22. Auburn 0-0 267
23. St. Bonaventure 0-0 238
24. UConn 0-0 161
25. Virginia 0-0 125 15

Others receiving votes: Michigan St. 87, Indiana 41, Southern Cal 30, Arizona 26, Virginia Tech 25, Oklahoma St. 25, Xavier 22, Texas Tech 17, Richmond 13, Rutgers 11, Colorado St. 11, LSU 7, Belmont 7, St. John’s 5, Syracuse 5, San Diego St. 5, Mississippi St. 5, Drake 4, Colorado 4, BYU 3, Notre Dame 3, Louisville 3.

