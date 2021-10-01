Trending:
Thursday’s Scores

The Associated Press
October 1, 2021 12:59 am
4 min read
      

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Anselmo-Merna def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-17, 25-19, 26-24

Arthur County def. Banner County, 25-10, 25-10, 25-10

Aurora def. North Platte, 25-18, 25-21, 25-23

Bishop Neumann def. Aquinas, 25-14, 25-15, 25-17

Burke, S.D. def. Boyd County, 25-14, 25-16, 25-12

Central City def. Twin River, 28-26, 27-25, 25-18

Crofton def. Wakefield, 25-18, 25-21, 25-23

Elkhorn North def. Omaha Mercy, 25-19, 25-16, 25-8

Elkhorn def. Bellevue East, 25-19, 25-18, 25-18

Grand Island Central Catholic def. Grand Island Northwest, 25-17, 25-16, 25-16

Grand Island def. Lincoln High, 25-14, 20-25, 25-15, 25-17

Guardian Angels def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 25-16, 25-11, 25-21

Hampton def. Red Cloud, 25-15, 25-14, 25-23

Hay Springs def. Crawford, 25-21, 25-23, 19-25, 23-25, 15-13

Hershey def. Valentine, 25-17, 25-16, 25-16

Hi-Line def. Elm Creek, 25-21, 25-22

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Omaha Concordia, 25-19, 26-24, 25-23

Johnson County Central def. Pawnee City, 25-6, 25-15, 19-25, 25-19

Kearney Catholic def. Ord, 22-25, 25-14, 25-20, 25-12

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Creighton, 25-17, 26-24, 19-25, 19-25, 15-7

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder def. Louisville, 25-13, 25-23, 25-23

Malcolm def. North Bend Central, 14-25, 25-21, 24-26, 25-19, 15-12

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Wauneta-Palisade, 25-17, 25-13, 25-21

Mead def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-18, 25-23, 25-21

Milford def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-8, 25-14, 25-14

Millard West def. Lincoln Southwest, 13-25, 16-25, 25-16, 25-15, 15-11

O’Neill def. Ainsworth, 25-19, 25-20, 20-25, 17-25, 20-18

Omaha Westside def. Lincoln North Star, 25-12, 25-19

Plainview def. Hartington-Newcastle, 3-0

Shelby/Rising City def. Palmer, 25-10, 25-17, 25-12

Shelton def. Deshler, 25-10, 25-17, 25-17

South Sioux City def. Omaha South, 25-17, 25-21, 25-15

St. Paul def. Lutheran High Northeast, 25-12, 25-12, 30-32, 25-16

Stuart def. Osmond, 22-25, 25-12, 25-14, 24-26, 15-5

Syracuse def. Raymond Central, 20-25, 25-15, 25-19, 25-21

Thayer Central def. Centennial, 25-18, 25-10, 25-16

Wausa def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-18, 25-20, 25-19

Wayne def. Stanton, 25-18, 25-21, 26-24

Wynot def. Homer, 25-14, 25-21, 25-10

Yutan def. Conestoga, 25-20, 25-15, 25-16

Amherst Triangular=

Amherst def. Loomis, 25-13, 25-13

Amherst def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-11, 25-5

Loomis def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-14, 25-9

Ashland Greenwood Tournament=

Pool A=

Lincoln Lutheran def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-7, 25-10

Lincoln Lutheran def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-14, 25-20

Omaha Roncalli def. Ralston, 29-27, 25-14

Pool B=

Wahoo def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 25-9, 25-11

Wahoo def. Plattsmouth, 25-9, 25-10

Blue Hill Triangular=

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Blue Hill, 25-15, 25-12

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Giltner, 25-7, 25-16

Chase County Triangular=

Chase County def. Maxwell, 25-14, 25-10

Chase County def. Sutherland, 25-15, 25-12

Cornerstone Christian Triangular=

Cornerstone Christian def. Omaha Nation, 25-15, 25-15, 20-25, 25-9

Dakota Valley Triangular=

Dakota Valley, S.D. def. Pierce, 25-20, 25-20, 21-25, 25-16

Dakota Valley, S.D. def. Ponca, 25-15, 25-14, 25-12

Pierce def. Ponca, 25-17, 25-22

Dorchester Triangular=

Diller-Odell def. Dorchester, 25-20, 25-15

Diller-Odell def. Meridian, 2-0

Meridian def. Dorchester, 2-0

Elgin Public/Pope John Triangular=

Battle Creek def. Boone Central, 25-14, 25-10

Battle Creek def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 25-14, 25-10

Battle Creek def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 25-15, 25-15

Elgin Public/Pope John def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 14-25, 25-14, 25-14

Elm Creek Triangular=

Pleasanton def. Elm Creek, 25-15, 25-19

Pleasanton def. Hi-Line, 25-9, 25-16

Freeman Triangular=

Palmyra def. Southern, 2-0

Hastings St. Cecilia Tournament=

Cross County def. Lawrence-Nelson, 23-25, 25-18, 25-16

Hastings St. Cecilia def. Lawrence-Nelson, 25-20, 25-17

Hastings St. Cecilia def. Superior, 25-17, 14-25, 25-16

Lawrence-Nelson def. Heartland, 22-25, 25-19, 25-22

Superior def. Heartland, 25-12, 25-12

Wood River def. Heartland, 25-22, 25-14

Holdrege Triangular=

Broken Bow def. Holdrege, 25-15, 25-21

Broken Bow def. Ravenna, 25-17, 25-16

Holdrege def. Ravenna, 25-18, 25-11

Minden Triangular=

Centura def. Sandy Creek, 25-10, 25-14

Minden def. Centura, 25-16, 25-19

Minden def. Sandy Creek, 25-15, 25-11

Nebraska Christian Triangular=

Humphrey St. Francis def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-8, 25-11

Nebraska Christian def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-6, 25-5

Nebraska Christian def. Humphrey St. Francis, 25-22, 25-22

Omaha Bryan Triangular=

Fremont def. Omaha Bryan, 25-7, 25-5

Fremont def. Omaha Burke, 25-15, 25-16

Omaha Burke def. Omaha Bryan, 25-9, 25-9

Paxton Triangular=

Arapahoe def. Paxton, 25-20, 25-20

Medicine Valley def. Arapahoe, 14-25, 25-21, 26-24

Medicine Valley def. Paxton, 25-23, 27-25

Pender Triangular=

Pender def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-17, 25-15

Pender def. Tri County Northeast, 24-26, 25-11, 25-13

Tri County Northeast def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-21, 25-22

Southern Valley Triangular=

Cambridge def. Hoxie, Kan., 25-23, 25-15

Cambridge def. Southern Valley, 25-18, 19-25, 25-13

Southern Valley def. Hoxie, Kan., 25-23, 25-21

Southwest Triangular=

Alma def. Southwest, 25-23, 25-23

Overton def. Alma, 18-25, 25-15, 25-21

Overton def. Southwest, 25-14, 23-25, 25-22

St. Mary’s Triangular=

Elkhorn Valley def. CWC, 25-4, 25-27, 25-14

St. Mary’s def. CWC, 25-22, 25-18

St. Mary’s def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-21, 25-13

Western Trails Conference Tournament=

Bayard def. Kimball, 25-12, 25-19

Gordon/Rushville def. Hemingford, 25-17, 25-19

Mitchell def. Morrill, 25-13, 25-8

Championship=

Mitchell def. Bridgeport, 25-17, 25-17

Consolation=

Hemingford def. Morrill, 25-15, 25-22

Kimball def. Hemingford, 25-19, 25-19

Semifinal=

Mitchell def. Bayard, 25-16, 25-16

Third Place=

Gordon/Rushville def. Bayard, 25-19, 25-21

York Triangular=

Seward def. Beatrice, 25-15, 28-26

Seward def. York, 25-18, 25-20

York def. Beatrice, 25-13, 25-22

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

___

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

