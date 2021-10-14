Thursday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Baltimore Poly 30, Patterson 6
Bohemia Manor 35, Rising Sun 32
Digital Harbor 32, Reginald Lewis 0
Dunbar 44, Edmondson-Westside 0
Elkton 30, C. Milton Wright 20
Forest Park 8, Baltimore Douglass 6
Fort Hill 48, Smithsburg 20
Friendship-Edison, D.C. 12, Edgewood 8
Harford Tech 42, Bel Air 18
Havre de Grace 42, North East 0
Kent County 50, Snow Hill 12
Lake Clifton 22, Carver Vo-Tech 0
Owings Mills 50, Woodlawn 0
Perry Hall 45, Catonsville 14
Queen Annes County 35, Stephen Decatur 34
Reservoir 13, Centennial 7
South Hagerstown 33, Williamsport 32
Wicomico 35, Parkside 0
