Sports News

Thursday’s Scores

The Associated Press
October 14, 2021 11:30 pm
PREP FOOTBALL=

Baltimore Poly 30, Patterson 6

Bohemia Manor 35, Rising Sun 32

Digital Harbor 32, Reginald Lewis 0

Dunbar 44, Edmondson-Westside 0

Elkton 30, C. Milton Wright 20

Forest Park 8, Baltimore Douglass 6

Fort Hill 48, Smithsburg 20

Friendship-Edison, D.C. 12, Edgewood 8

Harford Tech 42, Bel Air 18

Havre de Grace 42, North East 0

Kent County 50, Snow Hill 12

Lake Clifton 22, Carver Vo-Tech 0

Owings Mills 50, Woodlawn 0

Perry Hall 45, Catonsville 14

Queen Annes County 35, Stephen Decatur 34

Reservoir 13, Centennial 7

South Hagerstown 33, Williamsport 32

Wicomico 35, Parkside 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

___

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

