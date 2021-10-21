Thursday’s Scores

Trending:
The Associated Press
October 21, 2021 10:36 pm
< a min read
      

PREP FOOTBALL=

Hampton 55, Heritage-Newport News 0

Holston 42, Lebanon 12

Millbrook 39, Liberty-Bealeton 38, OT

TJ-Alexandria 34, Rappahannock County 8

Varina 54, Henrico 13

Virginia High 53, Chilhowie 14

Warwick 35, Gloucester 0

York 42, Smithfield 14

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

___

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

