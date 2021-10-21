Thursday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Hampton 55, Heritage-Newport News 0
Holston 42, Lebanon 12
Millbrook 39, Liberty-Bealeton 38, OT
TJ-Alexandria 34, Rappahannock County 8
Varina 54, Henrico 13
Virginia High 53, Chilhowie 14
Warwick 35, Gloucester 0
York 42, Smithfield 14
