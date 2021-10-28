Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Thursday’s Scores

The Associated Press
October 28, 2021 9:30 pm
< a min read
      

PREP FOOTBALL=

Buffalo Gap 46, Wilson Memorial 22

Churchland 36, Manor High School 6

Clarke County 14, Luray 0

        Insight by Pure Storage: During this webinar Lt. Gen. Michael Groen, the director of the Joint Artificial Intelligence Center at the Department of Defense, will discuss JAIC’s IT strategy and AI opportunities for the future.

Courtland 28, Eastern View 7

Graham 46, Blacksburg 7

James Monroe 40, Caroline 0

Lee High 48, John Battle 0

Matoaca 28, Hopewell 15

North Cross 49, Hargrave Military 0

Riverheads 56, R.E. Lee-Staunton 7

Stone Bridge 42, Potomac Falls 0

        Read more: Sports News

Strasburg 34, Page County 12

Tuscarora 42, Lightridge 7

Woodstock Central 48, William Monroe 21

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

___

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|23 Infocomm 2021
10|25 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Sandhill cranes create Halloween moon over Quivira National Wildlife Refuge