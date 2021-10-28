Thursday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Buffalo Gap 46, Wilson Memorial 22
Churchland 36, Manor High School 6
Clarke County 14, Luray 0
Courtland 28, Eastern View 7
Graham 46, Blacksburg 7
James Monroe 40, Caroline 0
Lee High 48, John Battle 0
Matoaca 28, Hopewell 15
North Cross 49, Hargrave Military 0
Riverheads 56, R.E. Lee-Staunton 7
Stone Bridge 42, Potomac Falls 0
Strasburg 34, Page County 12
Tuscarora 42, Lightridge 7
Woodstock Central 48, William Monroe 21
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
